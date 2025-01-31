The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2024 brought a wave of new authors and books that are certain to remain favorites for years to come. Female authors have dominated the literary space in the past year, bringing some of the most complex and compelling characters to the page. Here are five of my favorite books from 2024 that I’m bringing into the new year.

Phantasma by Kaylie Smith

It’s Dante’s Inferno meets Squid Game. Phantasma is a gothic romantasy following Ophelia and her younger sister. After their mother was murdered, Ophelia inherited their house and an enormous amount of debt. Ophelia’s sister enters Phantasma, a competition in a haunted mansion where most contestants don’t make it out, and the winner is granted a singular wish. Ophelia is forced to go in after her and thrown into the competition. Originally published in September 2024, I found this book to be the perfect read for the spooky season. The story includes very interesting OCD representation in the main character, with a very unique interpretation of it. Smith’s writing is filled with rich lore, opening up a world that leaves you wanting to explore it even more. Phantasma is only the first book in her new series, Wicked Games. The second book, Enchantra, is scheduled to be published in April. It’ll be interesting to see how she builds upon the magical realm that she’s created. Rating: 3/5 Genre: Romance, Horror, Fantasy Extra Note: Read the content warning before reading; it’s considered a dark romance for a reason.

The ministry of Time by Kailiane Bradley

Kailiane Bradley, an award-winning short story author, dips her toes into science fiction with her debut novel and it succeeds. The Ministry of Time is a time travel romance inspired by Franklin’s lost expedition. In the near future, a civil servant is recruited for a top secret government project involving time travel. She’s assigned to live with Commander Graham Gore from 1846, who was thought to have died on an arctic expedition. As Gore adjusts to the modern world, the pair encounters twists and turns, including the true purpose of the project. This book was recommended to me because I enjoyed The Time Traveler’s Wife. It’s described as a wacky, workplace comedy with a fun premise. My favorite detail from the book is that the main, female protagonist purposely remains unnamed. This is a fantastic debut novel, perfect for anyone who loves time travel. Rating: 4.2/5 Genre: Time Travel, Romance, Science Fiction

The Husbands by Holly Gramazio

The wildest book that I read this year, but one that I’ve recommended the most. The Husbands follows Lauren, who comes home to her apartment in London to find out that she’s married, despite never having met the man. When her new husband, Michael, disappears up into the attic, and a new husband appears in his place, Lauren realizes that her attic is supplying an infinite number of husbands. The fast-paced nature of the story is perfect for those who are struggling through a reading slump. Paired with its exciting premise, this novel has a grip on you from the first page. I found so much joy in reading this book with the feeling of never knowing what was going to happen next. It’s nearly impossible to explain how good it is paired with a satisfying yet bittersweet ending. When recommending it to others I’ve only described it as, “Pet Sematary, if the main character learned their lesson.” Rating: 4.5/5 Genre: Magical Realism, Contemporary, Fiction Extra Note: While I enjoyed reading the hardback, many reviewers said they preferred the audio version of this book.

Definitely Better Now by Ava Robinson

In her debut novel, Ava Robinson perfectly weaves a compelling story following a recovering alcoholic in her 20s. The protagonist, Emma, has just reached one year of sobriety and is attempting to improve as a person. Throughout the story we watch her navigate friendship, complicated family relations, and dating. Out of everything that I read in 2024, Emma was my favorite character. The writing of this book is innately human, with Emma having a lot of realistic flaws. She is supported by a cast of characters who only add to the story and her narration. Although it has a colorful cover, this is a heavier read that may even leave you in tears. Readers get the pleasure of watching her navigate sobriety with a conclusion that leaves a lasting impression. Rating: 4.9/5 Genre: Women’s Fiction, Romance, Contemporary

Honey by Isabel Banta