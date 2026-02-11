12 Rom-Coms For This February

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you find yourself single, in a frustrating situationship, or in a happily committed relationship, nothing brings out the need for a good rom-com like February. Every year, Valentine’s Day rolls around on the 14th, we feel the inevitable pull to sit down with the girls and swoon about the over-the-top romantic tropes in our favorite movies. If you are anything like me, it can often feel daunting to pick the perfect one. Here are 12 rom-coms that are guaranteed to fit whatever mood you find yourself in.

27 Dresses

27 Dresses is the perfect mix of light, humorous, and emotional moments. The movie follows Jane, who loves being the dependable, perfect bridesmaid. This is how she found herself in 27 different weddings. Then there is Kevin, the cynical journalist who believes weddings have very little to do with love. Instead, they are fueled by consumerism. When a surprising twist enters Jane’s life, she and Kevin find themselves at odds. This movie is perfect for a casual hangout and is bound to leave you smiling and warm.

How to lose a guy in 10 Days

It would be crazy to have a rom-com list without How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Andie and Benjamin separately set out to accomplish a dating goal in 10 days. One would think that them matching up would be perfect, then, right? It would except that their goals are exact opposites. Andie would like to lose a guy in 10 days by doing all the big dating taboos. Benjamin, on the other hand, is trying to make a girl fall in love in 10 days. It’s hard not to cringe as they both go over the top, countering one another’s efforts. That being said, something is endearing about the way their relationship unfolds in spite of the interesting beginning.

Fools Rush In

This 90s rom-com starring Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek is the perfect balance of heartfelt and humorous. Perry’s character, Alex, and Hayek’s Isabel have a one-night stand and find themselves expecting a child together. Wanting to step up and make it work, the virtual strangers decide to move in together and get married. As they get to know each other and their paths seem to split, they begin to wonder if maybe they rushed into this life as a family. In a world where people tend to be slow to commit, this premise is very interesting.

Notting Hill

Notting Hill is a bit more subtle than some of the other titles on this list. I like to refer to it as a soft romance. The movie itself is very aesthetically pleasing and a little bit slower. It is the perfect movie for when you want to feel something but don’t want the extra cringe or extreme rom-com vibes. This movie follows William, just a regular guy, as he gets to know the actress Anna Scott. The problem is their worlds do not seem to fit at all. Follow them as they see if they can make it work despite their differences.

Pride & Prejudice

There is a reason Jane Austen’s books are some of the most well-known classics today. The 2005 Pride & Prejudice brings Austen’s masterpiece to life with gorgeous cinematography, a whimsical soundtrack, and imaginative interpretations of the characters. This movie is another one that leans a little more into the rom than the com, but its soft approach to falling in love and life’s messiness makes it the perfect comfort movie this Valentine’s season.

Love, Rosie

The first time I saw Love, Rosie, I couldn’t get over how much I enjoyed it. I think it embodies a lot of the emotions that come with going to college and growing up. It starts with the light, carefree energy. Alex and Rosie are best friends with big aspirations to go to America to study. It mirrors how many of us feel when taking risks in life and love. Then Rosie quickly finds herself confronted with the hard realities of life. Her life forever changes, taking her and Alex far from one another’s path. While Rosie loves her new life, that doesn’t mean it isn’t difficult at times. This movie does an amazing job of embodying the dichotomy of joy and sorrow that comes with growing up.

10 Things I Hate About You

If you haven’t seen 10 Things I Hate About You yet, then this is your sign to. This movie is arguably one of the most iconic rom-coms ever. An added bonus is that, in my experience, it is a hit with both guys and girls. Which makes it perfect for a girls’ night in or a date night. Kat Stradford is a strong-willed, independent high school student who rejects everything typically teen. When Patrick is asked to date her, it proves more challenging than he might have expected. Right as everything seems to be going right, it all blows up, and Kat gets to explain the 10 things she hates about him.

Pearl Harbor

Honestly, the thing that carries this movie is the drama and the over-the-top tropes. While it may not be the most historically accurate telling of Pearl Harbor, it is definitely one of the most romantic and drama-filled. Danny and Rafe are best friends with dreams of being combat pilots in the US military. Through training, they meet a pretty nurse named Evelyn, and Rafe is instantly in love. Then Rafe goes missing, and Evelyn and Danny are left reeling with the loss. They each seek comfort in their own way because dead men don’t care how you mourn them, right?

You’ve Got Mail

A small business owner, Kathleen’s bookstore, is at risk when a larger bookstore moves in across the street. Kathleen is determined to hate Joe, the owner of the larger store, putting hers out of business. This would be easy, except they start sending letters under anonymous names and begin to fall in love. This movie is great for a heartfelt enemies-to-lovers. It makes a viewer question whether the circumstances of meeting a person could change the outcome of the relationship. The city’s fall vibes in this are part of what makes this movie immaculate.

50 FIRST DATES

This Adam Sandler movie has his usual mix of hilariously ridiculous, mixed with heart-warming intentionality. Adam plays Henry, a single man who goes to a local cafe for lunch, where he meets Lucy. After having a great first interaction, he is startled when she does not remember him the next day. He learns that Lucy suffers from short-term memory loss. Her memory resets every 24 hours, so he sets out to take her on a first date every day, working to win her over again each time. Through the course of 50 first dates, Henry never wavers in his commitment to loving her regardless of whether she remembers or not. He embodies the phrase, “If he wanted to, he would.”

HITCH

Hitch is a great comedy with a splash of romance. It follows a love doctor named Alex, who is hired by various clients to make their romantic dreams come true. He helps a client land a high-profile girlfriend whose love life attracts the attention of a journalist. Alex tries to win over the journalist, but his usual methods don’t work on her. When she finds out the truth about what he does, will it ruin both relationships? This movie is great for a chill hangout with light and casual energy. The banter and typical Will Smith charm make this a fun watch all around.

Me Before You

Me Before You is by far the most tragic rom-com on this list. Lou is looking for a new job after suddenly losing the job she loves. She takes a job as a caretaker for a rich, cynical quadriplegic. As she tries to reignite his spark for life, they start to become close friends. She shows him that joy can be found in the hardest spaces. He encourages her to seek adventure over safety and live to the fullest. This movie does a good job of portraying how bittersweet life can be and that, in the midst of grief, there can also be joy.