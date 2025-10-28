10 Magical Shows Every Girl Should Watch This Spooky Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the air gets crisp, pumpkin spice takes over, and the leaves start to fall, every girlie seems to get that irresistible feeling of the need for superpowers. Maybe it’s the cozy magic of spooky season, or maybe it’s the urge to escape into a world filled with witches, vampires, and mysterious heroes. Either way, fall is the perfect time to curl up with a blanket and dive into the supernatural. From dark romance to witchy chaos, here are ten must-watch shows in no particular order that deliver all the fantasy, drama, and charm a girl could want.

The Vampire Diaries

A classic. An icon. A cultural reset. The Vampire Diaries isn’t just a show It’s an era. The story of Elena Gilbert, the Salvatore brothers, and the supernatural town of Mystic Falls defined an entire generation. Between love triangles, heartbreak, and endless twists, this series gave everything. From witches and werewolves to hybrid villains, every episode kept the stakes (pun intended) high. And let’s face it, Damon Salvatore’s smirk still lives rent-free in everyone’s mind.

Wednesday

Dark, witty, and perfectly creepy, Wednesday revived gothic mystery for a new era. Following Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy, a school for sirens, werewolves, and outcasts the show is sharp, stylish, and full of secrets. Jenna Ortega’s iconic performance made the character instantly unforgettable, and that dance scene? Legendary. Every mysterious girlie can relate to Wednesday’s mix of sarcasm, intelligence, and effortless cool.

The Originals

Yes, two shows from the same universe and yes, they are both actually that good. The Originals took everything The Vampire Diaries built and gave it a darker, richer edge. The Mikaelson siblings Klaus, Elijah, and Rebekah rule New Orleans with power, loyalty, and centuries of drama. The gothic atmosphere, emotional storytelling, and haunting beauty of this series make it pure supernatural perfection.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Forget the old, laugh-track sitcom, because Chilling Adventures of Sabrina went full witchy goth. This version of Sabrina Spellman’s life is dark, daring, and deliciously rebellious. Balancing her mortal life with her witch heritage, Sabrina challenges tradition and destiny with fearless charm. Between the spellwork, moody aesthetic, and feminist energy, it’s a series that celebrates power and individuality. Every witchy girlie’s dream.

Shadowhunters

Demons, angels, and warriors with glowing runes yes, please! Shadowhunters follows Clary Fray as she discovers her secret lineage and steps into a world of danger and destiny. With iconic ships (Malec forever!), emotional moments, and fierce battles, this show had everything a fantasy fan could want. It’s stylish, thrilling, and packed with heart, the kind of series that makes anyone want to grab a seraph blade and join the fight.

Wizards of Waverly Place

All jokes aside, this show is so underrated just because it’s a Disney Channel series. But think about it, Wizards of Waverly Place is the project that got so many girlies into supernatural shows in the first place. Between Alex Russo’s sass, magical chaos, and family antics, it was pure fun from start to finish. Every episode made everyone wish for a wand to cast spells like Alex. A nostalgic, sparkly, and downright iconic classic.

Interview with the Vampire

Gothic, glamorous, and hauntingly romantic, Interview with the Vampire is a modern masterpiece. This reimagined version of Anne Rice’s tale dives deep into the intoxicating relationship between Louis and Lestat, two vampires bound by love, pain, and eternity. The storytelling is lush, emotional, and full of beautifully dark moments. Every scene feels like an art piece, making it perfect for fans of timeless, tragic love stories.

Supernatural

The blueprint. The legend. Supernatural ran for fifteen incredible seasons, following brothers Sam and Dean Winchester as they hunted demons, angels, and everything that goes bump in the night. It had heart, humor, and horror all rolled into one. The show balanced epic battles with emotional brotherly moments that made every season unforgettable. It’s the ultimate road trip through the dark and the soundtrack? Chef’s kiss.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Fairies, fashion, and fiery powers Fate: The Winx Saga gave the magical girl genre a chic, modern twist. Set at Alfea, a school for fairies, this reimagined version of the beloved cartoon mixed fantasy, friendship, and fierce independence. The aesthetic? Ethereal. The drama? Delicious. It’s the kind of show that makes every girl wish she could control the elements and serve looks at the same time.

The Flash

Fast, emotional, and full of heart, The Flash delivered superhero fantasy with a supernatural touch. Barry Allen’s journey from forensic scientist to the Scarlet Speedster took viewers through time travel, alternate realities, and epic battles. The series mixed science fiction with emotional storytelling and taught that even heroes need hope. It’s bright, thrilling, and full of lessons about love, courage, and destiny.

From witches and vampires to angels and fairies, these ten supernatural shows capture everything that makes the genre irresistible. They’re filled with adventure, romance, mystery, and a touch of magic, the perfect ingredients for cozy fall nights. Each series invites viewers into a world where love defies death, friendships conquer evil, and power lies within those who dare to believe.So, as the nights grow longer and spooky season settles in, it’s the perfect time to embrace a little enchantment. Whether it’s the nostalgic chaos of Wizards of Waverly Place, the gothic charm of Wednesday, or the heart-stopping drama of The Vampire Diaries, these shows are a reminder that every girl has a bit of magic inside her and fall is the season to let it shine.