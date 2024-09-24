A Sorority Big’s Guide To Putting Together the Best Little’s Basket

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s every sorority woman’s favorite time of the year: Big/Little season! It makes us all feel a little older and gives us a chance to reflect on some of our favorite memories with our sorority families. I loved getting to guess with all my friends who our Bigs were going to be, finally getting my first letter tees (even if they were from 2014), and having enough candy to last me the entire year.

I’m equally excited to get the chance to be a Big this year! For those unfamiliar with the sorority system, each younger member (a Little) is paired with an older member (a Big), who plays their role model and confidant in the chapter. It’s a person to ask questions to, take you out for a sweet treat, or give you a shoulder to cry on. It’s such a blessing to be a mentor and have the Little sister I never had. If you’re my Little, nice try spying for clues. I’ll see you Friday!

During Big/Little reveal week, Littles get baskets of gifts, snacks, and sorority-lettered items to keep. It’s usually their first time getting any of these items, and they look for clues about who their Big will be at the end of the week when the pairings are revealed.

I’ve spent a good amount of time (okay, maybe three months) looking for cute ideas and useful tips all over Pinterest and Instagram to build the perfect baskets for my Little one. Here are some of my favorites that I’ve taken inspiration from:

Choose the right basket When I got my basket, I loved that my Big got creative with letter decals to decorate it! It was a special touch that I got to keep after the week was over. I recommend a basket that allows you to add adornments to the side, like chenille letter patches, garlands, or stickers! Also, consider the size of the basket based on the parameters you’re given. A deeper basket allows you to pack more clothing items, leaving room for a few bigger items on the top. Since most Littles also live in dorms, a basket that will double as a storage option for them afterward is a smart choice. A bonus tip is to give your Little a tote bag to bring their gifts home each day! This way, you can reuse the basket, and they get another gift. Make a themed Basket Some of my favorite baskets had a one-color theme. If you need inspiration for multiple days, consider doing a monochrome moment with their favorite colors or your sorority’s traditional hues. You can find group shirts, gifts, and snacks that tie it all together. You can also hint at your reveal theme throughout the week. If you planned on doing a coastal cowgirl reveal theme at the end of the week, anything with cowboy boots, shells, or blue tones may fit well. This is a great basket option for the day you give them their reveal outfits. Use ribbons and wrapping paper to add a special touch View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Indigo Child (@shoptheindigochild) When I was younger, my favorite packages to get were ones from my aunt. As an art teacher, she would intricately wrap all our presents with giant bows, paper with different textures, and other adornments that she’d add to the gift. Sometimes, it was my favorite part overall. If you’re looking to add a little more to your basket on a budget, ribbons and other cute packaging are a great option. Consider using cellophane bags to group little items like candy. I also love the way that the shirts are tied up here. Ask for hand-me-downs While your sorority family will likely have many things for you to pass along, you can use this as an opportunity to connect with other sisters. Many seniors take this season to do a closet cleanout, so it’s a good option to get not only shirts but buttons, hats, accessories, and more that you might not have gotten access to otherwise. They may also have old paintings and decor, which is an easy way to bulk up your baskets at a low cost. Support local small businesses View this post on Instagram A post shared by nikki ackerman (@artxnikki) In a large college town like Tallahassee, there are many great small businesses to purchase small items from. Two of my favorites are Campus Greek and ArtXNikki. They both have a great variety of items and are owned by Tallahassee locals! Even if you’re at a smaller campus, see if there’s a locally owned bookstore where you can stock up on college swag. Another great option is asking around to see if any other students have small businesses you could support. Shopping small is a great way to help your Little feel more tied to the communities around them. Don’t be afraid to be sentimental Some items that meant the most to me weren’t Big physical objects at all. I loved getting a personal letter in each basket and learning more about my Big every day. It was nice to know some of the qualities that she admired in me, and it made me feel connected to her despite not knowing her yet. I also loved getting paintings. It means a lot that she took the time to make them for me and put a lot of effort in. See if there are any family traditions that you want to continue. Does everyone get the same shirt that’s been passed down or a special piece of jewelry?

This time of year is a great way to connect closer to the people you love and who make you choose to stay at a chapter. It’s a season of excitement and newness and an opportunity to make someone feel special and loved. For any Littles reading this, I hope you know how excited your Bigs are to meet you!

