Your Childhood Book Based on Your Major

Remember the books you couldn’t put down as a kid? The ones that kept you awake past your bedtime? Whether you were into magical adventures or simply admiring the detailed illustrations, I’ve carefully curated a list of childhood books that best match with your major. Let’s get started!

education: If you give a mouse a cookie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flyhysteria (@flyhysteria) If You Give a Mouse a Cookie is the perfect match for education majors. Parents often use this book for Teacher Appreciation Day, so I’d say its fate is pretty much sealed. One little cookie sets off a chain of adventures, becoming the perfect gag gift for teachers: “If you give a mouse a cookie… she’ll want a drink to go with it!” including, say, a Starbucks gift card. The story perfectly captures a child’s curiosity, problem-solving, and love of exploration, all while sneaking in lessons about sequencing and cause-and-effect. Cute, clever, and comedic, this book is a must-read for anyone studying to teach.

fine arts: fancy nancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Pleyo Dash (@dashlady88) Fancy Nancy, one of my personal childhood favorites, is fueled by a powerhouse of passion. She doesn’t just like being fancy; she commits to it, the same way fine arts majors pour themselves into their work. Every accessory, every extravagant flourish, and every uniquely bold choice reflects her imagination and her refusal to settle for ordinary. Her ability to thrive on such creative forms of self-expression is art in itself.

Marketing: rainbow magic books

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💋📖💐🍸✍🏻 (@bookbabessoc) As an iconic series, Rainbow Magic is perfect for marking majors, with endless factors making it the ultimate best-selling empire. Hundreds of nearly identical titles and swapped colors made it the perfect case study in knowing your audience and accomplishing brand consistency. If anyone can turn repetition into profit, it’s the marketing majors. Each story followed the same hero-antagonist formula, and each fairy was granted a specific niche, such as Grace the Glitter Fairy. Undeniably effective, this series proves that when you know what your audience loves, you can give it to them over and over with different aesthetics. I know I personally fell victim to the cycle.

Political science: Magic tree house books

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel (@shelves_and_pages) The Magic Tree House series is basically a miniature history and civics class wrapped up in magical adventures, perfect for political science majors. Every adventure sends Jack and Annie into a new era, giving you front-row seats to historical events, power struggles, and cultural drama (all without a boring lecture). Honestly, it’s not a bad crash course.

hospitality and tourism: oh, the places You’ll Go

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unboxingmovieswithme (@unboxingmovieswithme) From soaring through opportunities to navigating unexpected bumps in the road, Dr. Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go! captures all the highs, lows, and surprises of exploring new places, literally and figuratively. Whether it’s planning the perfect itinerary, juggling last-minute surprises, or helping people make memories, this book reminds you to embrace every detour with curiosity, creativity, and an open mind. What better story to represent the future of hospitality and tourism?

Pre-Medical: the giving tree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Wilcox Wortham (@worthamcheryl) The Giving Tree, a story about a tree that gives everything to a boy as he grows up, serves as a metaphor for the cyclical nature of giving and receiving. Pre-medical students prepare to enter a field focused on helping others at a cost. Just as the tree gives its fruit, branches, and eventually its trunk to support the boy, medical professionals dedicate their time and energy to provide efficient care for patients. I think this story does pre-med majors justice regarding the selfless dedication this field requires.

english: matilda