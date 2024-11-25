This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s no surprise that 2024 has been the year of the pop girls. With major pop artists going across the globe on their world tours and the rising fame of artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, the pop genre has made its mark once again. However, on top of the familiar stars taking the year by storm, there are also up-and-coming pop artists who are fighting to top the charts. One of these artists is dancer-turned-singer Tate McRae.

Who is Tate McRae?

Many people’s first introduction to Tate McRae’s music was likely her 2020 single “You Broke Me First,” which was trending on TikTok for a large part of the year. Her early music and EPs solidified her as an artist who specialized in sad music, a genre trending at the time.

What really catapulted McRae into possible mainstream territory was the release of her 2023 album Think Later. This album contains some of her biggest hits to date, with songs like “Greedy” and “Exes” both going viral on TikTok and doing well on the charts in multiple countries. It was this sophomore album that allowed McRae to break away from the sad-girl image she had curated for herself, with a witty lyric in the track “Cut My Hair” stating, “Singing about the same old stupid things. Sad girl bit got a little boring.”

The album got mixed reviews, with some believing it was over-simplistic and couldn’t muster any true confidence. Others believed it was the birth of a new pop star. McRae didn’t let this mixed bag of reviews get to her, though, and she took the Think Later album on tour earlier this year. It’s on stage where fans and critics alike really believe she shines, as she’s able to put on a performance often compared to the likes of Britney Spears. With her over-the-top performances and increasing popularity in the music space, many are left to wonder if Tate McRae will be joining the ranks of the pop it-girls or if she’s going to remain just under the radar.

Can Tate Go Mainstream?

It takes a lot for an artist to go mainstream. Aside from putting out quality bodies of work, they also have to make an impact on our current pop culture to truly be a recognizable force in the industry. Look at Sabrina Carpenter, for instance. She spent upwards of a decade putting out multiple albums before she finally struck gold with Short n’ Sweet. She was able to put out an album that did well with listeners, but she also curated an aesthetic very specific to herself that gained popularity with her fans and the media.

Tate McRae, who is undoubtedly a rising star, has yet to reach that same level of impact that artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan were able to reach this year. Yes, her album performed relatively well. Yes, she’s lauded for her stage presence at her concerts. But has she impacted pop culture? The jury is still out.

Think about other pop artists on tour right now. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has become a massive cultural phenomenon. The same goes for artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, and Charli xcx, who created an image for themselves that’s recognizable to everyone. Tate McRae has yet to do this, as she’s transitioned from a sad-girl musician to a rising pop star within a year. She has no set-in-stone musical identity, and this stops her from really breaking into the mainstream.

Now, this isn’t to say that Tate McRae is destined for a Vegas residency. Her skills as a singer-songwriter and performer can help her go the distance. We have yet to see the image she will create for herself that will allow her to become a distinctive force. With her upcoming 2025 album, So Close to What, it’s very possible that we will see the rise of Tate McRae, letting the pop girls continue to lead into 2025.

