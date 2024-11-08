The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the early morning of Nov. 6, Donald Trump officially won the 2024 U.S. presidential election. With a significantly close election night, many watched as red states filled the nation. As the Associated Press (AP) officially called the race for Trump at 5:34 a.m., he led in all seven of the swing states, shutting down all paths to Harris’ victory. Following his victory has come excitement for some, but it has fueled grief, anxiety, and concern for many.

Since his term in 2016, Donald Trump has accumulated 34 felonies, one conviction, and two impeachments. These, among a variety of other scandals, have left Americans wondering why someone as such could run for president. Coupled with Trump’s tendency to spew fearmongering rhetoric and his lack of proposed direct plans for policy, there is a whiplash of uncertainty in the air regarding what his second presidential term could mean for the United States.

“I’m trying to grapple with the gravity of the news,” stated a student from Florida. “Because to exist at all as a queer and disabled woman is an act of political violence to people like Trump and Vance.”

The conversation of concern for human rights has been a main contributor to the fear behind Trump winning the presidency. Trump has previously stated that he has no regrets in overturning Roe v. Wade, which ended constitutional abortion rights in his previous term as president. Trump has also demonstrated a concerning rhetoric for other policies, including that of climate change, civil rights, and immigration.

Another student I spoke to mentioned that as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she is fearful for her rights. She noted that Trump’s policy stances make her nervous, including the prospect of Project 2025. Although Trump has previously stated he knows nothing about this project, Trump’s former chief of staff for the U.S. Office of Personnel is the director of the project, preventing the complete elimination of the project’s ties to Trump.

Outside of Project 2025, Trump’s power of speech has formerly contributed to violence, the most famous being the Jan. 6 insurrection. He has also perpetuated harmful rhetoric regarding Haitian immigrants as well as Black Americans by subscribing to false conspiracies and dangerous stereotypes. The ignorance from Trump, along with his supporters pushing these narratives, leaves Americans questioning what society will look like under Trump and how this will impact policy.

One student I spoke with expressed, “I’m so scared that one day I’ll wake up in a country that forgot the advances we’ve fought, bled, and died for.”

With Trump’s incredible unpredictability, his winning of the presidential election serves as a dark turn on democracy for many. From questions revolving around his policies to the apprehension of human rights, Trump’s second term stems as a point of fear for many Americans. Since his win, Harris has urged supporters to accept the election and to keep fighting.

In a time when consternation is high, remember to take care of yourself and those around you. Take a nap, go on a walk, connect with your loved ones, offer empathy to each other, and remember not to give up.

