Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, abortion decisions were decided to be left up to the states. Currently abortion has now been banned in 13 states, with many others deciding their legal status and ban, if any. The state of abortion rights was one of the many reasons this 2024 General Election was critical for women’s rights. Ten states in this election included amendments regarding the right to vote for abortion, one of which was Florida.

With a previously placed six-week ban on abortion, which was dropped from 15 weeks, Florida opened the option to vote “yes” to creating a constitutional right to have an abortion. Despite a majority of 57.2 percent yes to this amendment, it failed.

Recap of Amendment 4

The passing of Amendment 4 would’ve meant that Florida’s six-week abortion ban would cease to exist. The harsh reality is that many women simply don’t know that they’re pregnant at six weeks. The six-week timeline for most is not enough for them to learn they’re pregnant and make an abortion decision, this being a critical reason for the amendment.

The most pressing reason is, undoubtedly, a woman’s right to healthcare and to make decisions about her own body. Many supporters of abortion rights have gathered to protest for these rights since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This has taken place throughout many counties in the nation, including Jacksonville, Florida’s Duval County. The turnout and advocacy for women’s rights show just how urgent and critical this is to women all over Florida and the nation.

60 percent Limit

Based on the voting statistics, it’s clear that the majority of Florida had come to a relative agreement for women to have the right to an abortion. Many states across the nation require the 50 percent threshold for amendments; however, in 2006, Florida’s Amendment 4 (ironically having a 57.7 percent vote) increased that majority vote to 60 percent. This threshold was placed to prevent the frequency of amendments and the influence of special interest groups. Yet, it means that our amendments are harder to pass and changes are limited, causing amendments like 4 to fail to pass.

Ballot Wording

One of the arguments surrounding the amendment was inherited in its wording. The two main points were regarding doctors and minor consent. Amendment 4 states that “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

The term “healthcare provider” over “doctor” caused misinformation and fear among many voters from this vague terminology, causing hesitation in this vote. Stating “healthcare provider” opens a conversation about unsafe abortion and procedure, hence the amendment’s constant debate. Many individuals argue that the lack of definitions from Amendment 4 caused its inevitable failure, as if it was destined to fail from its proposal. The amendment deserved better and clearer wording to provide the best explanations for Florida’s voters.

Unfortunately, many ballots don’t offer definitions and explanations. I believe the main reason the amendment failed was because advertisements spread misinformation about the amendment’s purpose. Voters who advocated for “no” on Amendment 4 claimed that it eliminates Florida’s parental consent laws. In other words, minors didn’t need parental consent to have an abortion if this amendment earned a majority “yes.” This is not true.

Amendment 4 states, “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.” Amendment 4 would not have ended parental consent but rather simply undo the abortion ban in place. Misleading advertisements and a lack of research are all we can blame for this outcome.

The Positive

The outcome of this election may not have been what many women across the nation wanted, but there are still lots of changes to admire. Florida was one of three states that was unable to pass abortion rights. However, seven other states passed abortion rights in their ballots! Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, and New York showed immense support for abortion rights, with a high of 74.1 percent votes in favor in Maryland. This is a big victory for women’s rights and healthcare, as we saw the highest number of abortion-related ballots and passing acts than ever before.

Hope

It’s important to remember during times like these that, help is always offered and by our side. Planned Parenthood of the South, East, and North Florida is still fighting for women’s rights and offering help and resources as needed. The biggest priority is, and always will be, healthcare.

Citizens across the nation have shown their support for these rights and will continue to do so, there is always the opportunity and chance to fight for your body and what you believe in. The high majority in Florida to end this abortion ban shows the clear demand for action despite recent events.

I encourage every woman to do their research on how you can continue fighting for your body’s rights and gather as many resources as you can. Planned Parenthood offers a variety of resources, from affordable healthcare to sex education and contraceptives for women all over the country. This is a matter that has been a long time coming and the importance of voice is stronger than ever. We must use the devastation we feel to continue to defend our rights and fight for the repeal of this act. Being that Florida women’s reproductive and healthcare are at stake, this fight is far from over.

