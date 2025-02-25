Where To Save and Where to Splurge: Designer vs. Drugstore Makeup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Expensive makeup products have become a status symbol on social media. Before dropping over $30 on a single-step product, it’s essential to think, is this really worth it? Or is it just more branding and marketing? Today, I’ll show you my cheat sheet to save or splurge on makeup products.

As someone who spent years crafting my perfect routine, I feel I’ve found the most worth-it dupe and the best investment pieces around. Now, you can look just as good and save money on makeup to spend on better things like your next online clothing shopping spree!

Where to Save

Mascaras

One item I will never buy high-end is mascara. Drugstore brands consistently outperform luxury options, especially when it comes to holding a curl in humid climates. I wear Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara ($13) every day in the Florida humidity, and my lashes stay lifted without smudging or flaking. Plus, I’ve experienced zero lash damage or loss — something I can’t say for expensive mascaras I’ve tried. Given how quickly I go through mascara, spending extra on a high-end version isn’t worth it.

Liquid-glow products

If you’re searching for the ultimate glow, you’ve probably heard of Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter ($49), but is it really worth the price? e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) has become one of the most talked-about dupes in recent years, and for good reason! Both products offer a skin-blurring, radiant glow that enhances your complexion with a soft, lit-from-within effect. They can be worn alone, under foundation, or mixed in for an all-over glow.

Drugstore brands perform just as well as luxury options regarding sheer and luminous products. Unless you need full coverage, spending more on glow products isn’t necessary. e.l.f. absolutely nailed this dupe, and I’ll never go back. You can find almost all your products at the drugstore if you’re going for the clean girl look with light makeup and a dewy finish.

Other steals

Other drugstore steals include skin tints, highlighters, concealer, and natural-looking bronzers. Many brands like L’Oréal and NYX have lightweight skin tints that match high-end formulas. wet n wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder ($6) rivals some of the best high-end highlighters, and Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru ($16) gives the same soft warmth as luxury options. There’s no reason to spend more when drugstore brands have perfected these categories!

Where the Alternatives Are a Toss-Up

Some categories come down to personal preference and budget. Brands like e.l.f. and NYX create extremely close dupes of high-end products, making it hard to justify spending more. However, luxury products sometimes have superior formulas requiring less product, meaning you might spend the same amount over time.

Setting spray

One non-negotiable for me is the L’Oréal Infallible 3-Second Setting Mist Spray ($14). I wore this to a music festival from morning until midnight, and my makeup didn’t budge. Before discovering this, I had tried expensive setting sprays like Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray ($36), convinced that my oily skin was too much for any setting spray.

That being said, setting spray alternatives can be a toss-up. Some high-end options, like ONE/SIZE On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Setting Spray ($18), are affordable enough to justify trying. If you don’t mind spending a few extra dollars, some luxury setting sprays may work better for your skin type.

Lip products

While drugstore dupes offer the same wear and effect, high-end lip products often have sleeker packaging and a more luxurious feel. If you love the aesthetic of pulling out a bougie lipstick, it might be worth splurging. Some of the best drugstore lip dupes include Trader Joe’s Lip Mask ($6) instead of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($24) and e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil ($8) instead of Dior Lip Oil ($40).

However, I personally splurge on the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Liner and Lipstick ($25 and $35). While there are great alternatives at a lower price point, the formula and shade are unmatched.

Where to Spend

The general rule of thumb for splurging on makeup is that it’s worth the investment if a product needs to be highly pigmented and long-lasting. Liquid blushes, eyeshadow palettes, and full-coverage foundations fall into this category. While drugstore versions exist, luxury versions tend to last longer, require less product, and perform better over time.

Blush

Blush is one area where I always splurge. A high-quality liquid blush lasts forever, maintains intense pigmentation, and wears beautifully throughout the day. Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush ($22) is a prime example: I’ve had mine since middle school and barely made a dent.

Drugstore dupes never match their longevity. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($25) is another top-tier option that’s so pigmented you only need the tiniest amount for a full flush of color. Benefit Benetint Liquid Lip + Cheek Blush Stain ($26) is a timeless, natural-looking stain that lasts hours.

While the e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush ($7) is a good budget option, it lacks the same pigmentation and lasting power.

foundation

Luxury foundations typically offer better shade ranges, longer wear time, and higher-quality ingredients that won’t clog pores. Many high-end foundations now include skincare benefits, something drugstore options rarely match. Some of the best investments include Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Natural Glow Foundation ($69) for a flawless, skin-like finish, Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Longwear Foundation ($52) for all-day coverage that stays in place, and Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation ($57) for a radiant, hydrating base.

Save or Splurge?

Saving on certain products makes sense when drugstore brands have mastered the formula. Mascara, liquid glow products, lip masks, glosses, and setting sprays are all categories where affordable alternatives perform just as well as their luxury counterparts. However, if you want longevity, richer pigment, and better formulas, it’s worth splurging on liquid blushes, eyeshadow palettes, and foundation.

At the end of the day, makeup is about what works best for you. While drugstore products have improved dramatically, certain high-end staples still justify their price.

