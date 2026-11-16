This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Mike Norvell was fired in early November, only a few headlines revealed who his interim replacement was. The reactions of loyal FSU fans ranged from resigned to cautiously optimistic as Rick Stockstill’s appointment was announced.

In early November, Stockstill’s Seminoles managed to bring an end to the three-year-long away game losing streak during his very first game as interim coach, leaving many fans wondering who Tricky Rick is and where he came from.

Who is Rick Stockstill?

Stockstill actually played quarterback for Florida State from 1977 to 1981 under famed head coach Bobby Bowden, whom Stockstill has expressed great gratitude to during his interviews. Bowden, hailed as one of the best college coaches of all time, appointed Stockstill team captain during his final season with the team in 1981.

Stockstill was brought on as an offensive coordinator for Bethune-Cookman in 1983, coming off his final season playing for the Seminoles, before leaving to work with the UCF Knights for three years.

He went to Clemson later in the early ’90s, filling multiple different offensive coaching roles before being hired at several other colleges, including East Carolina and South Carolina. Stockstill then spent 17 years as head coach with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders up until 2023, when he returned to his alma mater as a director of scouting.

Now, he’s back at FSU as interim head coach, an interesting promotion, but sensible. With the earlier firing of athletic director Michael Alford and defensive coordinator Tony White on top of Norvell, it’s clear that the Seminoles are looking to clean house.

All this to say, Stockstill’s record is pretty good, and his diverse array of coaching appointments makes him a strong choice for head coach.

What’s Next for FSU Football?

With the appointment of Ernie Sims as defensive coordinator, another FSU football legend who trained under Coach Bowden, the two seem to be reviving the “win at all costs” mentality that took Bowden’s Seminoles to 28 consecutive bowl game wins and two national championships.

Both Sims and Stockstill have waxed poetic about how Bowden’s emphasis on consistency and resilience shaped their own coaching styles, which is a really good sign to any older fans who remember the resounding success of the Seminoles from the ’80s all the way to 2009 during Bowden’s legendary tenure.

Where Norvell seemed to balk at taking risks after seeing the bold choice to run a fake field goal, I think that Coach Stockstill is the perfect change for this floundering Florida State team. While I doubt we will see the Seminoles in a bowl game this season, even if Stockstill isn’t appointed permanent head coach, the signs still point to the athletics board looking in the right direction.

Both Stockstill and Sims are Seminole family, an easily forgettable fact when all we’ve seen of them recently is scowls from the sidelines of the game. Their drive and hunger for victory at any cost are the kind of devotion you can only get from a tried-and-true alum who experienced the Bowden effect firsthand.

FSU’s Football Legacy

Florida State is an institution of college football, something few remember given the less-than-subpar results of more recent years. Looking forward, having not one, but two staff members who take Bowden’s legacy seriously is more than any fan could ever ask for.

While we have to keep in mind that success isn’t always immediate, passionate coaches like Stockstill will always be able to inspire a team and community like nothing else. For the first time in my run with HCFSU, I can confidently write that I’m so excited to see where Florida State football goes!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!