What the HCFSU Girlies are Eating for Breakfast This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. One of my favorite things about getting up in the morning is eating my favorite breakfast food and scrolling on my phone. Breakfast time is my “me time.” It’s a key part of my day where I can relax and get into a good mindset before beginning my day.

So, if you’re looking for motivation to incorporate breakfast into your daily routine or just want some new goodies to try, the HCFSU girlies have cooked up some delicious breakfast inspiration just for you.

Frozen Items Eggs are such an incredible source of protein and can be mixed with so many amazing veggies, meats, and spices to create the breakfast of champions. My favorite quick and easy breakfast items are the Jimmy Dean Bacon and Spinach Frittatas from Publix. In just 30 seconds, you have the warmest, softest, and most delicious egg bite that’s packed with flavor. Trader Joe’s also has some great frozen breakfast items. Their hash browns are divine, especially when eggs and raspberry jam are added on top. The HCFSU girlies are also huge fans of Trader Joe’s frozen waffles. They’re so simple to make before early morning classes. Starbucks View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks (@starbucks) You know we can’t put “breakfast” and “college” together in the same sentence without mentioning our saving grace, Starbucks. Their new fall line-up offers some delectable breakfast options for every kind of palette. Their egg bites are seriously some of the best things on this planet. This is your reminder to go get some right now! If you have more of a sweet tooth, the HCFSU girlies have got your back. The pumpkin and pepita loaf have to be a new staple in your diet. The baked apple croissant is another crowd-pleaser that will plunge you into a cozy fall mood. Lastly, we can’t forget about the array of yummy coffee concoctions that can perfectly accompany any meal. From the signature pumpkin spice latte to a nice chai or caramel cold brew, the mouthwatering options are endless. Parfaits Yogurt is such an awesome food that can serve so many purposes, and I have no idea why it’s not talked about more. There are so many different brands and flavors of yogurt to choose from. What makes yogurt even more spectacular is the fact that you can turn it into a scrumptious creation by just opening your fridge and pantry. Grab your favorite yogurt flavor, and you have your own little ice cream shop with numerous toppings to garnish it with! Some toppings we love here at HCFSU include granola, cottage cheese, grapes, oranges, berries, and honey. Honestly, though, the wonderful thing about yogurt parfaits is that they’re so versatile and can suit anyone’s taste buds. Don’t walk; run and make yourself a yogurt parfait now! Bagels View this post on Instagram A post shared by PopUp Bagels (@popupbagels) Who doesn’t love carbs, especially at the crack of dawn? Bagels are the essential breakfast food. There are an abundance of options to choose from, and similar to the yogurt parfaits, they’re extremely customizable. They’re also the perfect size, but can still serve as a whole meal on their own. You can have a plain bagel with cream cheese or go crazy and add flavored cream cheese, too. You can also add other cheeses, berries, veggies, fruits, globs of butter, seasonings, and anything you can think of to bring your bagel dreams to life. Bagel sandwiches are also a hit. Putting eggs and bacon or other meats in a bagel is a nutritious and delicious breakfast, am I right? I don’t know about you, but I’m really feeling a bagel right now. Classic Breakfast Staples Of course, we can’t forget about the iconic breakfast items. Oatmeal is a good and easy way to start the day. Oatmeal isn’t always the most appealing thing on its own, but you can add so much to it to enhance its flavor and role in your morning routine. Also, avocado toast is a trendy and healthy breakfast meal to try, especially when joined by a cup of fresh, hot coffee.

As you can see, the HCFSU girlies don’t play around when it comes to what’s considered the most important meal of the day. We love our breakfast. What are your current favorite breakfast items?

