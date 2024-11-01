What Happened on the ‘Love is Blind’ Season 7 Live Reunion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Love is Blind is a popular reality TV show on Netflix that has had me in a chokehold since it premiered in early 2020. Season 7 was engaging and, honestly, super crazy. We were on a constant rollercoaster as we followed the journeys of six couples who fell in love sight unseen and then took a stab at doing life in the real world together.

This cast, based in Washington DC, included a diverse array of characters whose experiences in this experiment ranged from fairytale to worst nightmare. Let’s see how the season 7 cast is doing post-filming and get the tea on their true thoughts about this experiment.

Ashley and Tyler

These two love birds stole our hearts from their first conversations in the pods, and they’re still laughing and loving life together today. They shared about how much fun they’ve been having in their marriage and about the new holiday traditions they’ve created. Tyler explained how he’s taken a bigger role in the lives of the children that he helped his dear friend and her wife conceive. He confronted the backlash, clarified why he’s taken on a bigger role, and assured viewers that it hasn’t damaged his marriage.

The two were honest about how it was difficult to have these conversations initially and that it was awkward to share Tyler’s parental relationship with these children on camera. Overall, the conversation was very positive, and fellow cast members displayed their support and respect for the couple.

Ashley said that the best thing about being married to Tyler is that he’s a calm and steady presence in her life as well as her absolute best friend. Tyler said that his favorite thing about their marriage is the unconditional love that they show to one another each and every day.

Taylor and Garrett

This was probably my favorite couple from the season. Taylor and Garrett are in love as ever. They talked about the numerous fishing adventures and overseas trips they’ve been on together since their wedding. Taylor explained how Garrett is her partner for life and he’s still, “the best catch of them all.”

Taylor’s parents came on the show to share that they loved watching this marriage bloom and seeing their daughter so happy. Garrett and Taylor ended up not settling in San Diego in order to stay closer to Garrett’s family. This couple is truly united and living the dream.

Marissa and Ramses

One of the most devastating moments of this season was when Ramses broke off the engagement a week or so before the wedding. Both Marissa and Ramses recalled how difficult it was to watch this footage of the relationship fallout on TV. Vanessa, Marissa’s spirited mother, came to defend her daughter and talk about how the ending of this relationship broke Marissa. Ramses took accountability for not being more forthcoming about the doubts he was having about their unequal energy levels and acknowledged how his lack of communication led to a heartbreaking situation.

Monica and Stephen

This was probably the biggest controversy to come from this season. Stephen admitted how horrible of a mistake it was to send DMs to another woman during a sleep study. He regretted cheating on Monica but also didn’t understand why he should share his story if nobody would believe him anyway, which started some uprising. Monica stood her ground and explained to everyone how, despite Stephen’s past cheating situations, she never saw this coming; she felt safe with him. It’s clear that Stephen understands where he went wrong, but the facts of the story are still fuzzy on his end.

Alex and Tim

This couple went downhill following their engagement reveal. They recalled their argument in Mexico, where Tim almost left. Apparently, this argument resulted in producers having to calm Tim down because his voice was too loud. The two broke out into an argument about the things that they said to each other and about whose terms the relationship was on. They also revisited the nap Alex took when Tim’s parents came to town.

Tim admitted that he broke off the engagement because he felt like the respect he was giving to Alex was not being reciprocated. He also mentioned things that Alex did the days prior to the break-off of the engagement, which Alex refuted. Overall, these two just didn’t feel like the other person respected them or maintained their own responsibilities. It’s a very he-said she-said situation.

Hannah and Nick

This was a messy situation for this couple from the get-go. Hannah admitted that she could’ve worded some of her critiques of Nick better, but everything she said to him was true, and her direct nature is just a part of her. Nick told the viewers that Hannah has a right to her opinion but that some of her statements were contradictory, unclear, and just mean.

Hannah did apologize and thanked Nick for his patience. What sparked up controversy was when Hannah confronted Nick on a notebook of his goals that she found, which included a focus on becoming the most famous person to ever be on the show. This sparked intense arguments by the cast about the ways in which this couple talked about each other behind their backs, and truly, we don’t know whose side to be on in this scenario.

Britney and Leo

This couple’s story is wild. Leo apologized for his wrongdoings to Hannah and Britney. He also compared his agonizing choice between Britney and Hannah to deciding whether to order pasta or steak at a restaurant. Some of the guys tried defending Leo’s odd personality and tendencies, but everyone agreed that he went wrong in how he handled his relationships and how he should’ve refrained from talking about his financial status and job so much. Their trip to Miami was fun and solidified how they’re not compatible as a couple, but they have a strong friendship.

Returning Couples

Bliss and Zack from season 4 came back and shared with viewers the birth of their baby girl, Galileo. Bliss and Zack are the first couple from Love is Blind to have a baby.

Meanwhile, AD from season 5 also came on to say that she’s doing great and enjoying a happy relationship now. Jessica from season 1 also made an appearance. She’s happily married a single dad named Ben in 2022, and they’re raising a family together.

Nancy from season 3 also said hello and told us that she’s thriving in New York City. Marshall from season 4 came on to say that he’s doing well and enjoying life in California.

This show never fails to keep us on our toes. It’s so amazing to see how this experiment has turned into a cultural phenomenon, and I can’t wait until season 8. Tune-in to the premiere on Netflix on Feb. 14, 2025.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest