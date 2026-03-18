Which Female Historical Figure You Are Based on Your FSU Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 1987, March was designated Women’s History Month in the United States. In celebration, I answer the long-pondered question: Which historical female figure are you based on your FSU major? I know we’ve all been curious!

English: Mary Shelley

Mary Shelley is referred to as the “Mother of Science Fiction” for her extremely influential book, Frankenstein. She was only 18 when the idea for Frankenstein came to her, combining her scientific knowledge with Gothic fiction.

Frankenstein is one of the most popular stories in the world, re-imagined into movie after movie across generations. Shelley’s legacy of Frankenstein and her creation of the science fiction genre have inspired many other works.

Chemistry: Rosalind Franklin

Rosalind Franklin was a chemist who helped lead to the discovery of the double helix DNA structure. During her lifetime, her contributions to the DNA discovery were unrecognized. She battled ovarian cancer and passed before her achievement would come to be recognized for its importance in science. Her discovery is thought to be one of the most critical and important moments in DNA research.

Biology: Elizabeth Blackwell

Elizabeth Blackwell was the first woman to get a medical degree in the United States. She was a pioneer for women in medicine. Blackwell also played a significant role during the American Civil War by founding an infirmary and filling it with nurses, which went on to become a medical school program for women. She advocated for women’s education and founded the London School of Medicine for Women in England.

Psychology: Karen Horney

Karen Horney is credited with founding feminist psychology. She questioned Sigmund Freud’s oversexualized takes on psychoanalysis. She wrote multiple psychology books, taught and trained psychologists in Germany and the U.S., and went on to found the Association for the Advancement of Psychoanalysis.

Marketing: Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo’s work was honest and expressive, like all good marketing should be. Her works question identity and integrate Mexico’s popular culture, nature, and artifacts. She was the first Mexican artist to be featured in the Louvre in Paris, France.

She’s known as an icon for the feminist movement and the LGBTQ+ community. She was a woman who had a strong sense of self, which allowed for the creation of striking imagery. She also knew her brand and wouldn’t change for anyone else.

Physiology: Lynn Hill

Lynn Hill is an American rock climber who made rock climbing history. She’s considered one of the best rock climbers in the history of the sport. She shaped rock climbing for women and expanded rock climbing’s popularity while advocating for gender equality.

Criminology: Sylvia Mathis

Sylvia Mathis was the first African American woman to become a special agent for the FBI. At the time, only 40 of the FBI’s 8,500 agents were women, and she was from Florida! She served in the FBI for three years but tragically passed away in a car crash. Although her service in the FBI was short, she made history.

Political Science: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) was the second female Supreme Court justice and the first Jewish woman to serve. She was extremely influential because of how passionate she was and for her liberal views. She spent her career advocating for gender equality and women’s rights. RBG fought cancer but continued to serve her country on the Supreme Court through it.

Computer Science: Ada Lovelace

Ada Lovelace is considered to be the first computer programmer. She was an intelligent mathematician and used these skills to advance a digital computer prototype to become the first computer program. The early programming language “Ada” was named after her.

Education: Lucy Wheelock

Lucy Wheelock is considered the “Savior of Kindergarten” and was a fierce advocate for early childhood education. She co-wrote a report for educators to help them keep kindergarten an age-appropriate learning environment. She also worked to make free kindergarten classrooms in disadvantaged areas.

Business: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most influential women in the world. She was one of the first to create the intimate, confessional form of talk shows. She focuses on self-improvement, mindfulness, and spirituality. Winfrey has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, received many honorary doctorate degrees, and multiple Emmy awards. She’s an inspiration as she persevered through growing up in poverty to becoming the richest black woman globally.

Women’s contribution to society is immeasurable and often goes uncredited in history. Celebrate the women around you and the women who came before you this month! Women make up 57.8% of FSU’s student body, and we’ll be part of the next generation of female leaders!

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