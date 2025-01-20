Wait, What Happened With Ethan Dolan and Emma Chamberlain?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

One of the great YouTube mysteries of 2018 has finally been answered in an Emma Chamberlain podcast episode. If you have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about, let me give you a brief history lesson on the iconic Sister Squad.

What was the Sister Squad?

James Charles, Emma Chamberlain, Ethan Dolan, and Grayson Dolan broke the internet with their collaboration and genuine friendship, self-dubbed as “The Sister Squad.” The YouTubers brought together each of their large fan bases and different content specialties, which caused the internet to fall in love with their dynamic. Sadly, like all good things, The Sister Squad came to an end once they stopped posting together and ultimately concluded their public friendship.

The group shared their first collaboration with the public in 2018, “MUKBANG,” from the Dolan Twins. After that, the group posted a total of around 16 videos together, having roughly 340 million views (yes, I added up the views), with their last being “BEST FRIENDS BUY EACH OTHER DREAM GIFTS!” Before and after posting their collaborations together, the four creators would frequently share posts of each other and their friendship.

Fans speculated that their friendship stopped in 2019 when Charles got into a heavy online scandal with Tati Westbrook’s notorious “Bye Sister,” video (which has since been archived). Not wanting to be involved with Charles’s downfall, the Dolans and Chamberlain created videos that included only the three of them until the end of 2019 when all four of the vloggers went radio silent on each other.

“Ethma” Speculations

Naturally, with internet culture, viewers heavily speculated about the relationship between Ethan Dolan and Chamberlain. Although fans were heartbroken over the ending of their friendship, the mystery around Dolan and Chamberlain persisted. Their natural on-screen chemistry caused fans to wonder whether they were dating. Throughout the Sister Squad collaborations, fans would point out and theorize every interaction between the two, which many chalked up to the reality fans wanted to see. With numerous fan pages and videos pinpointing the two being spotted together and their cute moments, the internet loved the idea of the pair possibly being together. Despite fans’ desperate attempts, there was never any confirmation of their relationship from the pair or the rest of the sister squad…until now.

Emma’s Anything Goes Podcast

Five years after the ending of The Sister Squad, Chamberlain discussed her first true heartbreak on her anything goes podcast, the episode being “what my meltdowns have shown me” last November. Even though she never stated her ex’s name, it’s pretty clear who it could be with the timeline and context of the situation. Chamberlain reveals she got into her “first romantic relationship” at 17 years old, which lasted for about 9 months. This was the same age Chamberlain was when she started filming with the Dolan Twins and Charles and approximately how long the collaborations lasted.

First Loves

In a completely vulnerable yet beautiful episode, Chamberlain perfectly depicts the heartbreak that comes with being in love for the first time with her personal experiences. She explains how dating this “boy” (Dolan, we hope) was a “magical thing.” Not only did she have a crush on this boy for a long time, but she explained that this relationship affirmed femininity and confidence within herself.

Chamberlain nails the feeling of heartbreak after being in love throughout this episode. She opens up to her viewers by saying how this relationship was a level of loss she’s never felt before, causing her so many emotions of nostalgia, sadness, and mourning for a person who is still alive. She shares that when you end a relationship with a person you once believed was your soulmate, who had helped form a stronger version of yourself, the feeling of grief is unbearably high. She explained how her breakdown consisted of lots of crying and bed rotting, a sad yet realistic experience for many. Unfortunately, her story with her “mystery” ex doesn’t end there.

Ethma Lore

Chamberlain reveals that after the breakup, she tried talking and hanging out with her ex again, even though she knew it wasn’t healthy. From there, the Ethma situationship allegedly formed. She goes on to explain that her ex didn’t want to get into a relationship again but would be okay with casually seeing and hooking up with each other, which she emotionally couldn’t do (cue Casual by Chappell Roan).

But one thing always leads to another, and there she was, confessing to her audience that she would keep seeing him even though it mentally ruined her. Essentially, “Dolan” and Chamberlain went from a nine-month relationship to an on-and-off fling until it reached a breaking point.

The breaking point she refers to is the main theme of her podcast episode. Amidst all the anger and sadness (plus breaking her phone), Chamberlain describes the “psychological grasp” this boy had on her until she finally ignored him and healthily moved on.

From all she had said throughout this podcast episode, it’s clear that Chamberlain and Dolan (likely) went from a stable relationship to a rocky situationship at best. Her cutting off all ties with Dolan, after multiple breakdowns and heartaches, would be a logical explanation for the ending of any connection she had with the Dolan Twins and Charles.

Episode Takeaway

Apart from the fact that the internet broke over this likely Ethma confirmation, it was important for Chamberlain to reveal her feelings and situations to her audience of predominately teenage girls. To be vulnerable at a very raw and relatable level is difficult, but she touched the hearts of lots of fans who have been in similar, if not identical, situations. It’s also important to note that the two were very young when this happened and are now happily moved on. In fact, Ethan Dolan is now married!

Still, the confirmation of “Ethma” being a reality was enough to send the internet into a bittersweet spiral. No one ever thought we would finally hear the story of the two being together, but here we are, fangirling once again, just as we did five years ago.

