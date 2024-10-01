5 Hispanic Artists That You Need on Your Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’m going to be so honest, I don’t know any Spanish. If someone were to ask me, it would be, “No hablo español!” However, not knowing Spanish doesn’t make listening to Spanish music a bad experience, as you don’t need to understand to feel the rhythm! Hispanic music has some of the catchiest and most danceable beats out there. From the moment the track drops, you’ll be grooving to the rhythm without even trying. Even if you can’t follow every lyric, the emotion in Hispanic music is so strong you’ll still feel the love, heartbreak, or celebration in every song. Don’t be afraid to listen and check out these top five artists you need to put on your playlist!

Bad bunny

King of Latin trap and reggae, Bad Bunny is the perfect artist to start listening to if you want to dip your toes into Latin Music. Whether you’re thriving, healing, or just cruising through life, there’s a Bad Bunny track for that. His versatility makes him an essential for any playlist. Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, is considered one of the most well-known singers in Latin America. Not only was he the first Spanish-speaking artist to become Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally, but he made numerous historic breakthroughs in the history of Latin music and is still going with his numerous Grammys, Latin Grammys, and other prestigious awards. “Otro Atardecer” is one of his most famous songs. Picture this: You’re driving with your windows down after a long day at the beach. It’s golden hour, the breeze is flowing through your hair, and the world just feels at peace. In collaboration with The Marías, Bad Bunny talks about the nostalgic feeling of his last love and how much he hopes to meet her one last time. This is one of my favorite songs, with a mix of smooth beats and soft reggaetón that hits your heart just the right way.

Karol g

Karol G is all about that boss girl life or, as she says, “Bichota.” Her songs scream self-love, confidence, and knowing your worth, whether it’s dealing with exes or chasing your dreams. Need a reminder that you’re that girl? Hit play on any Karol G track, and you’ll be feeling unstoppable in no time. Carolina Giraldo Navarro, also known as Karol G, is considered the best female artist in the reggaeton community, competing with Bad Bunny for the number one place. Her collaboration with Bad Bunny, “Ahora Me Llama,” became her breakthrough hit. “Tusa” is a Colombian word that refers to the sadness after breaking up. This Karol G and Nicki Minaj collab is the anthem for every baddie who’s been through heartbreak but came out stronger. This song gives you permission to feel all the feels, but then pick yourself up and throw on your cutest outfit like you’re over it —even if you’re not quite there yet. So, if you’re going through it (or just need a hype song), throw on “Tusa” and let it remind you that no one can dull your shine.

Rosalía

You’ve seen this Spanish sensation snuggling up to Jeremy Allen White from The Bear, but she’s not just an everyday musician; she’s a whole vibe and essential on your everyday playlist. Rosalía is all about breaking barriers and redefining what it means to be an artist today. She’s known for effortlessly blending traditional flamenco with modern pop and urban sounds, creating a musical style that’s uniquely her. Her music is a celebration of her Spanish roots while also embracing global influences. Because of Rosalía, Flamenco has become more relevant and revolutionized the Hispanic music industry. “Despecha” is all about embracing your independence and leaving behind that negative energy in your life. The song mixes Merengue and Electropop and had a major breakthrough in 2022, creating its own genre. Her style and flair shine through every beat, making it impossible not to feel like that girl while listening. With its infectious rhythm and catchy melody, this song will have you on your feet in no time!

Rauw Alejandro

This rising star in reggaetón is not just a total snack; he’s also delivering some of the catchiest and most romantic tunes that every girl needs to vibe with! Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, also known as Rauw Alejandro, has one of the most unique voices in Pop Latino and knows how to set the mood! His music is a perfect blend of sultry rhythms and romantic lyrics, influenced by American artists such as Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and Chris Brown. His music is ideal for those late-night drives or cozy evenings with your significant other. Not only does Rauw sing about love, but he also empowers women in his music! His tracks often celebrate strong relationships and the incredible women in his life. “Todo de Ti” is a certified dance floor hitter! From the moment you hit play, “Todo de Ti” wraps you in its vibrant rhythm. The melody is so catchy that you’ll be humming it all day long! Rauw Alejandro expresses how he wants to know everything about that special someone and enjoy the little moments that make love special, making it also the perfect song for date nights or when you’re feeling butterflies in your stomach. Rauw’s energetic beats and playful lyrics are infectious, turning any moment into a celebration of love and fun.

dANNY OCEAN