5 Unsung Women Innovators and Leaders You Might Not Know About

Women have always been changing the world with incredible innovations that have saved lives, advanced science, and made life easier. Unfortunately, far too often, men have taken credit for their work, dismissed their discoveries, or overlooked their credit today, leaving these women’s stories unsung.

In honor of Women’s History Month, this article covers many women who have made phenomenal contributions you may not know about!

Other Remarkable Women

There are so many incredible stories of women with unsung stories, so I urge you to explore the following women!

Marion Donovan invented waterproof diapers. She made, marketed, and patented it before selling it for $1 million. She also made and patented the DentaLOOP and was one of three women to graduate from Yale in 1958.

Maria Tallchief was the first American and Native American prima ballerina. She refused to change her last name to preserve her identity, became the first American to dance at the Paris Opera Ballet and Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, starred as the original Sugar Plum Fairy, opened the Chicago City Ballet, and advocated for Native Americans.

Vera Rubin discovered black matter. Her supervisor took credit and earned a Nobel Prize. To this day, Rubin hasn’t received a Nobel Prize despite her well-known contributions to astronomy, but she’s never complained and is selflessly happy that advancements in the area have been made.

Ever wonder who invented bras? That was Caresse Crosby, who patented the first brasserie and founded a printing press, a world peace organization, and the Surrealist Ball in 1935 in New York City. She was friends with Salvador Dali and Earnest Hemingway, among other incredible figures, and lived a lavish and interesting life.

ENIAC programmers Jean Bartik, Kathleen Antonelli, Marlyn Meltzer, Betty Holberton, Frances Spence, and Ruth Teitelbaum were six women who programmed a computer to take down artillery trajectories in seconds. Martha Coston created and patented the Coston device, a flare system she sold to the U.S. Navy and continues to help save lives.

Mary Anning was a paleontologist who discovered her first ancient species at 12 and later discovered the first ichthyosaurus. Nellie Bly traveled worldwide in a record-breaking 72 days and often wrote exposés of factories and mental institutions. Thanks to Eunice Foote, we know about greenhouse gases.

We can also thank the hair straightener (1893), windshield wipers (1903), the original monopoly (1903), and flat-bottomed brown paper bags (1871) to Ada Harris, Mary Anderson, Elizabeth Maggie Phillips, and Margaret Knight, respectively.

These women are phenomenal and deserve more recognition. It’s truly inspiring to see what education, advocacy, curiosity, and resilience can bring out in women. I hope you look into these ladies’ stories and remember them this Women’s History Month!

