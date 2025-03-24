5 Influential Women You Might Not Have Known Attended FSU

Numerous influential and remarkable women have attended FSU and embarked on distinguished careers in sports, education, the arts, and more. These powerful women have made significant contributions to their fields, opening doors and expanding opportunities for women to flourish in diverse careers.
In honor of Women’s History Month, here are five influential women who attended FSU and are an inspiration to future generations!
- Rita Coolidge
Rita Coolidge is an American singer-songwriter who has won two Grammy Awards for her songs “Lover Please” and “From the Bottle to the Bottom.” She graduated from FSU in 1967 with a degree in art and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She went on to follow her passion and pursue a music career.
In the early 1970s, Coolidge began singing around Memphis and was a backup singer for various artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, and Dave Mason. Her solo music career took off in the 1970s with hits blending rock, pop, country, jazz, and Native American music.
Coolidge won a Native American Music Award for Best Female Artist in 2014, celebrating her Cherokee heritage and providing representation for Native American women. She was one of the first female artists to transition between genres in a male-dominated industry, paving the way for women to explore various musical styles. Coolidge opened doors for women in the music industry to thrive and retain creative control.
- Dr. Na’Imah Ford
Dr. Na’Imah Ford is an assistant professor of English and modern languages at Florida A&M University. She received her bachelor’s degree in English literature and international affairs from FSU in 1999, then earned her master’s degree in African American literature and folklore in 2004. She later returned to FSU to complete a master’s in instructional systems and learning technologies in 2018.
Dr. Ford is a dedicated instructor with a passion for Black women writers, literacy theory, and instructional design. She’s contributed to academic literature through articles and book chapters focusing on feminist pedagogical theories and curriculum design. Dr. Ford’s commitment to student-centered learning and effective instructional methods has enabled her to create a diverse and engaging learning environment for her students.
Dr. Ford has contributed to research on developing creative and effective teaching strategies that empower students’ perspectives. Her dedication to encouraging female voices has advanced women’s literature in academia and brought representation to women of color. Her teaching style and research continue to motivate future generations of women in literature, education, and activism.
- Faye Dunaway
Faye Dunaway is an American actress who’s received numerous awards, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, and an Emmy Award for her on-screen performances. She spent her childhood in Tallahassee and graduated from Leon High School before attending FSU for one year as an education major. She was Miss FSU Court in 1958 and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Dunaway has had notable roles in movies, including Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Chinatown (1974), and Supergirl (1984). She contributed to the movie industry by portraying women as resilient, powerful, and intelligent during a time when women were often depicted as passive and one-dimensional.
Dunaway took on roles that showed women as layered characters who were strong and independent. She set the stage for future actresses to portray complex, strong female roles on screen. Her vibrant performances showcase the strength of diverse and dynamic roles for women in television.
- Dr. JoAnne Graf
Dr. JoAnne Graf is a former softball coach and associate professor in sports management at FSU. Dr. Graf earned her bachelor’s degree in 1975 from FSU and served as coach of Florida State’s women’s softball team from 1978 to 2008.
As head coach, she achieved many milestones for FSU’s sports program, including winning over 75 percent of her games, becoming the first collegiate softball coach in the country to earn 1,400 victories, and being named ACC Coach of the Year six times.
FSU renamed the softball stadium to JoAnne Graf Field in 2005 to honor her contributions. She went on to work as a professor and mentor in the Department of Sports Management. Dr. Graf made significant contributions to women’s sports by representing women in high positions. She’s promoted gender equality in sports, fostering a path for women to achieve success as athletes, coaches, and mentors.
- Shannon Bream
Shannon Bream is an American journalist, attorney, and author best known as the anchor of Fox News Sunday. She also serves as chief legal correspondent for Fox News. Bream earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from Liberty University in 1993 and then returned to her hometown of Tallahassee to enroll at FSU’s College of Law, where she graduated with a JD degree with honors in 1996.
Bream was crowned Miss Virginia in 1990 and was a top 10 semi-finalist in Miss America 1991. While attending FSU, she was crowned Miss Florida USA. She began her career as a lawyer in Tampa, specializing in race discrimination and sexual harassment before switching to journalism and broadcasting. Bream joined Fox News in 2007, reporting stories about Supreme Court decisions, international affairs, social issues, and legal affairs. She’s the author of four books, three of which are New York Times bestsellers.
Bream’s success in various career paths empowers women to pursue careers they are passionate about. Her resilience and determination to persevere through adversity inspire women to pursue careers in law and journalism. She’s a prominent female figure in the media, providing representation for female anchors on television.
These remarkable women graduated from FSU and pursued meaningful careers, embodying the heart of Women’s History Month. They amplify women’s voices, showcasing the power of perseverance, dedication, and hard work. Their contributions have created enduring legacies in their fields and continue to empower future generations!
