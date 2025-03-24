5 Influential Women You Might Not Have Known Attended FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Numerous influential and remarkable women have attended FSU and embarked on distinguished careers in sports, education, the arts, and more. These powerful women have made significant contributions to their fields, opening doors and expanding opportunities for women to flourish in diverse careers.

In honor of Women’s History Month, here are five influential women who attended FSU and are an inspiration to future generations!

Rita Coolidge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sᴏᴜʟ ᴏғ ᴛᴀᴏs | ᴛᴜʀǫᴜᴏɪsᴇ sʜᴏᴘ (@souloftaos) Rita Coolidge is an American singer-songwriter who has won two Grammy Awards for her songs “Lover Please” and “From the Bottle to the Bottom.” She graduated from FSU in 1967 with a degree in art and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She went on to follow her passion and pursue a music career. In the early 1970s, Coolidge began singing around Memphis and was a backup singer for various artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, and Dave Mason. Her solo music career took off in the 1970s with hits blending rock, pop, country, jazz, and Native American music. Coolidge won a Native American Music Award for Best Female Artist in 2014, celebrating her Cherokee heritage and providing representation for Native American women. She was one of the first female artists to transition between genres in a male-dominated industry, paving the way for women to explore various musical styles. Coolidge opened doors for women in the music industry to thrive and retain creative control.

Dr. Na’Imah Ford

Dr. Na’Imah Ford is an assistant professor of English and modern languages at Florida A&M University. She received her bachelor’s degree in English literature and international affairs from FSU in 1999, then earned her master’s degree in African American literature and folklore in 2004. She later returned to FSU to complete a master’s in instructional systems and learning technologies in 2018. Dr. Ford is a dedicated instructor with a passion for Black women writers, literacy theory, and instructional design. She’s contributed to academic literature through articles and book chapters focusing on feminist pedagogical theories and curriculum design. Dr. Ford’s commitment to student-centered learning and effective instructional methods has enabled her to create a diverse and engaging learning environment for her students. Dr. Ford has contributed to research on developing creative and effective teaching strategies that empower students’ perspectives. Her dedication to encouraging female voices has advanced women’s literature in academia and brought representation to women of color. Her teaching style and research continue to motivate future generations of women in literature, education, and activism.

Faye Dunaway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim (@thevampireswardrobe) Faye Dunaway is an American actress who’s received numerous awards, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, and an Emmy Award for her on-screen performances. She spent her childhood in Tallahassee and graduated from Leon High School before attending FSU for one year as an education major. She was Miss FSU Court in 1958 and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Dunaway has had notable roles in movies, including Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Chinatown (1974), and Supergirl (1984). She contributed to the movie industry by portraying women as resilient, powerful, and intelligent during a time when women were often depicted as passive and one-dimensional. Dunaway took on roles that showed women as layered characters who were strong and independent. She set the stage for future actresses to portray complex, strong female roles on screen. Her vibrant performances showcase the strength of diverse and dynamic roles for women in television.

Dr. JoAnne Graf

Dr. JoAnne Graf is a former softball coach and associate professor in sports management at FSU. Dr. Graf earned her bachelor’s degree in 1975 from FSU and served as coach of Florida State’s women’s softball team from 1978 to 2008. As head coach, she achieved many milestones for FSU’s sports program, including winning over 75 percent of her games, becoming the first collegiate softball coach in the country to earn 1,400 victories, and being named ACC Coach of the Year six times. FSU renamed the softball stadium to JoAnne Graf Field in 2005 to honor her contributions. She went on to work as a professor and mentor in the Department of Sports Management. Dr. Graf made significant contributions to women’s sports by representing women in high positions. She’s promoted gender equality in sports, fostering a path for women to achieve success as athletes, coaches, and mentors.

Shannon Bream