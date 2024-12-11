What Sport You Should Watch This Winter Break Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the holidays coming up, there’ll be some much-appreciated downtime where, after a long semester, we’ll be able to sit on the couch and enjoy time with our family members. If you’re anything like me, then of course the company of your family is what’s most important. Sometimes, it’s hard to stay engaged when your dad, brothers, and uncles want to flip on whatever major league game is happening that night, but sports can be for girls, too, right?

I know that when you have no previous interest in a sport, it’s hard to get yourself to sit down and give it a try. In my experience, though, actually getting into a sport can be really rewarding in terms of offering something you and the guys in your family can bond over. Sports can even just give you the perfect background entertainment on those weeknights while you’re doing homework. So, here’s a good professional sport that’s in season now to start with based on your zodiac sign:

National Football League (NFL)

Capricorn

Capricorns are very motivated people who I think will really appreciate football. I mean, when you guys have a goal in mind, you tend to barrel towards it full speed ahead. You’re definitely not shy about literally tackling whatever or whoever gets in the way of it. Not to mention, since you guys are the responsible “mom” friends of the group, I’m sure you can empathize with needing to draw out plays for the greater good of the team.

Gemini

When you want to be, you’re social people who enjoy an environment where you can talk about and share your newest interests. Football offers the perfect social environment for this, whether live at a game or in a cozy living room for a watch party.

Since you Geminis also tend to know a little bit about everything because of your desire to constantly learn something new, I’m sure you already have an understanding of the sport. That also means that you’ll probably enjoy the sport even more as you continue to watch it!

Scorpio

An awkward silence doesn’t bother you guys, so the large amount of downtime in a football game won’t make you flinch. You’re also known for your eyes, which seem like they can stare into someone’s soul, and those are going to be particularly useful when trying to notice the details and intricacies that go into a play. The second that your team betrays you or lets you down, though…thank you, next!

National Hockey League (NHL)

Aries

A sport that allows actual fistfights is going to be the perfect sport for you. You guys can be quick to anger, although you’re not able to remember why you’re angry every time. Nonetheless, you’ve probably dreamed of bodychecking someone before. So, watching these professionals get paid to do this could be pretty cathartic and entertaining to you. Your lack of a filter has probably also landed you in the metaphorical penalty box before, so the hot-headed guys out on the ice will probably be relatable.

Leo

You guys are so unique with your big, wonderful personalities. Hockey is pretty similar to you, as there’s no other sport that incorporates ice skating, fights, and strategy the way that it does. So, while people might not always understand you and your creativity, they just have to trust the process, which is what you should do with hockey!

Sagittarius

As a Sagittarius, you’re very driven by your emotions, so a high-adrenaline sport like hockey will be a perfect fit for you. In fact, you’ll probably get so emotionally invested that you (again) forget to use your inside voice and let out that signature Sagittarius volume. That’s ok, though; just start yelling at the television to cheer the players on during a fight, and you’ll sound like everyone else.

Aquarius

You guys are actually very similar to the sport of hockey because of the fact that you might not be the most popular person you know, but the people who get to know you absolutely love you. While you might feel like an outcast at times, I promise that you’ll not feel this way in the social environment that a hockey game fosters. It doesn’t matter who you are; as long as you’re wearing the same jersey as everyone else, you’ll be high-fived and definitely feel included.

National Basketball Association (NBA)

Taurus

It’s not a secret that Taurus values comfort, and luckily, basketball is a sport that everyone’s familiar with. It doesn’t have very many tricky concepts to grasp, and following a game won’t leave you feeling like you’ve stepped out of your comfort zone. The best part is that if you want to start watching March Madness, you have an excuse to stay in and get cozy through the whole winter.

Cancer

You guys don’t see the point in a sport needing to be as rough and physical as hockey or football, so basketball is the perfect choice for you. As a Cancer, you might also tend to take on other people’s problems for the good of others, so the whole teamwork dynamic is likely going to resonate with you. That is, until the opposing team doesn’t respect the other’s boundary. Then, you’re going to scream at that TV like it was your own team.

Virgo

Your sense of spatial awareness and ability to always find a solution to something is honestly insane. So, basketball will be very entertaining for you as you’ll fall in love with the strategy aspect of it and surely find yourself yelling at the television, “PASS IT TO HIM! HE’S OPEN!”

Pisces

As a Pisces, you’re likely an old soul who’s also somehow the most current and trendy person everyone knows, just like basketball. The sport has been around forever, but the teams and players are what keep it fresh, which I’m sure you’ll really appreciate. You also know no boundaries, so dunking on your friends is for sure not out of the question either.

Lastly…

Libra

You guys are so indecisive that you don’t see a point in just picking one of these sports when you could have all three. Most of all, you’ll love any or all of these sports because you adore being in the presence of others. You also seek out the social environment that each of these sports has to offer. And, since you love to see every side of things, I’m sure that you probably already have arguments as to why each of these sports is your favorite one to watch.

Of course, these are just what the stars have suggested. Feel free to try these recommendations out and see where your love for sports takes you!

