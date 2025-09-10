The Comeback of the Compact Disc

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unlike previous generations who have had to scour through shelves of records and cassettes for the perfect find, Gen Z has the presumed luxury of having music at their fingertips. However, with this increased accessibility comes a wave of digital fatigue.

Sprouting from an overwhelming slew of streaming possibilities, the Y2K-born generation has adapted to some new (well, technically, old) ways of interacting with their favorite artists.

Over the last few years, an undeniable interest in physical media has presented a growth trend in Gen Z’s purchasing habits for these very items. It’s not difficult to find yourself scrolling endlessly on subreddits, forums, and hashtags filled with music-lovers sharing their physical media collections, stereo setups, second-hand equipment finds, and the infamous fighting over terms like “record player” versus “vinyl player.”

You may also be familiar with this analog craze through the popularity of disposable cameras, collaging, and paper-based scrapbooking — all physical ways of interacting with a creative objective.

Gen Z craves the capabilities of physical media, like the compact disc, or CD, and the authenticity, humanity, and overall aesthetic it promises. Although not officially analog, CDs nevertheless combine the best of both worlds. Fusing digital elements with a tangible build is the ideal blend for a generation brought up online.

Vinyls have also come into vogue, emphasizing listening to albums as originally intended. When was the last time you listened to an album all the way through? How about without using a streaming platform? Playlists reflect the modern urge to perfectly curate a specific feeling or moment, ignoring a more nuanced conversation or musical context.

I recently realized how deeply I’d fallen into this same trap during a drive to Tallahassee. With a phone on 15% and no backup charger, I sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic knowing my expertly queued-up tracklist wouldn’t distract me for much longer. Fishing out a dusty collection of forgotten CDs from my center console, I began feeding disc after disc into the radio, suddenly excited for what I’d hear next.

Would it be one of my dad’s salsa albums, regularly punctuated by scratch-induced pauses and an ominous, unlabeled cover? Or, would I be met with the grimy guitar strums of a mid-90s post-grunge boom, easily traceable to my mom’s personal alternative-rock-leaning taste?

Nostalgia is another large component for Gen Z’s return to an earlier era of music appreciation. Listening to these discs left me feeling connected not only to my family but to a simpler way of cohesively consuming a body of work.

I encourage everyone to allow themselves the pleasure of being surprised by what they may find amongst a pile of their parents’ abandoned cassette tapes or a local thrift store’s overflowing stack of 99-cent CDs. If you look hard enough, you may find your newest musical fixation, or, at the very least, another niche band you can brag to your friends about having discovered before them.

How can you incorporate Compact discs into your lifestyle?

Apart from purchasing brand-new discs at a number of online and in-person retailers, shopping second-hand is an amazing way to start building your collection! Browse through boxes at Market Wednesday stands and garage sales, or visit your nearest record/CD store.

Shopping for your own music is also a great way to meet new people with similar interests. By connecting with other fans, Gen Z can actively participate in combating diminishing third spaces meant for casual conversation and socializing.

For even more fun, try burning your own CDs! Design a unique cover insert with stickers, scrap paper, gems, and a handwritten track list for the ultimate personalized touch. Don’t just collect physical media for the sake of being displayed; use them to take a break from streaming and try out a new way of supporting your favorite artists. Don’t just be a collector; be a listener, an authenticity seeker, and a true music fanatic.

CDs, and other forms of physical media, have the quiet confidence of knowing they’ll serve beyond their intended purposes and be repurposed into something larger: memorabilia, decor, or a souvenir. Whether hung up on your wall to bring together the perfect space, impress visitors, or act as a meticulously crafted, color-coded museum of you, physical media has the power to reign supreme among Gen Z.

