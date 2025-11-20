The 5 Best Matcha Lattes in Tallahassee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past year, I’ve become a matcha enthusiast. I’ve tried making my own, which has turned out fine, but nothing compares to the matcha at coffee shops. This means I’ve spent a lot of time drinking matcha from everywhere, especially Tallahassee’s favorite cafes.

Therefore, I’ve not only compiled a list of the places with the best matcha, but also what my order is at each one. Matcha can be hit or miss, so here are some places that almost always get it right.

Calvin’s Coffee House Calvin’s Coffee House is an FSU student favorite. The coffee shop’s cozy vibes, moody lighting, and comfortable seating have made it a campus staple. I love to spend my hours between classes getting coffee with a friend and catching up on some homework. With the sweetest baristas always playing fun tunes and a music major tending the piano, you’re always at home in Calvin’s. After trying most of their menu, I’ve discovered my favorite drink to be their Iced Matcha Latte with white mocha sauce. A delectable combo that I think is even better than the classic Vanilla Matcha. My favorite Calvin’s drink is a hit every time and gives me the midday energy boost I need. Patchwork Coffee View this post on Instagram Patchwork Coffee is FSU’s newest coffee shop, and it’s been a hit with students since it opened. Utilizing the gorgeous architecture of Ruge Student Hall, they’ve created an adorable cafe. Perfect for a stop in between classes at Diffenbaugh and Williams Buildings. My favorite matcha from Patchwork has to be their special fall flavor, the Perfect Pairing, which is a matcha latte with spiced pear syrup. This delicious drink mixes the natural taste of matcha with the sweetness of pears and the delicious fall seasonings, like cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. The Frother’s Daughter The Frother’s daughter is what I like to call dessert coffee. Their inspired blends of flavors are what bring customers back time after time. It’s one of my first stops when my friends come to visit. Each month, they fill their menu with new blends that are absolutely delicious, but don’t let these options stop you from crafting your own drink from their menu. My favorite matcha latte from Frother’s is a Vanilla Matcha Latte with strawberry cold foam. Frother’s is known for their delicious cold foams, and their strawberry one is no different. Like the pear flavor at Patchwork, this fruity flavor pairs perfectly with the matcha, and there’s a sweetness to Frother’s matcha that makes this especially delightful. Beignets & Brew View this post on Instagram Beignets & Brew has become one of my new obsessions. Their beignets made fresh just melt away in your mouth, and their array of coffees makes them one of Tallahassee’s sweetest breakfast spots. Their recent cafe that opened near campus has made it an easy stop for FSU students. My new favorite matcha from there is their Lavender Matcha Latte. Lavender can be a bit of a hit or miss for me, but the combination of this syrup with their matcha is perfect and has become a latte I can’t put down. Kyoto Japanese Cuisine When talking about matcha, it’s impossible to ignore its roots. As much fun as these coffee shops are, which dabble in matcha, it’s important to acknowledge Japanese cafes that have more authentic representations of the drink. One restaurant with a perfect matcha is Kyoto Japanese Cuisine. My personal favorite from them is the Matcha Red Bean Latte. A common Japanese pairing, the red bean adds a sweetness and nuttiness to the matcha. Their matcha has both the bitterness and sweetness expected of the tea, as well as a smooth texture that’s found in the best matcha. You can even get a matcha tiramisu dessert while you’re there.

Matcha has quickly become one of my favorite drinks, and trying new places has become a fun hobby of mine. Be sure to check these places out or make discoveries of your own. It’s always exciting to try new flavors with your favorite caffeinated beverages, and matcha seems to go well with everything.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!