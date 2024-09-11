Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris Following Presidential Debate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Following the presidential debate on Sept. 10, Taylor Swift officially announced that she would be endorsing Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election. With the singer’s previous transparency on her political stance, many fans speculated whether Swift planned on revealing who she would be voting for in this election.

In the past, Swift has openly supported many democratic nominees, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election. Also in 2020, Swift released her documentary, Miss Americana, expressing her regret for not speaking up about political issues sooner. In a scene from the documentary, she talks about how her moral compass demands that she speak up, despite any repercussions she may receive. She expressed that she regretted not speaking up during the 2016 election and that going forward, she wanted to be “on the right side of history.”

Taylor Swift has been nothing short of a hot topic this past year. From her record-shattering Eras Tour to being Billboard’s Top Artist of 2023, and even being named Time Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, the conversation around Swift has had no chance to die down. Her tour, which has been going on for nearly two years, has essentially created pop culture history. Outside of her music career, Swift has also been the topic of many recent political conversations, with the most recent being her meet-up with Brittany Mahomes’ at the U.S. Open.

This, coupled with the upcoming election, left many fans wondering where Swift would stand this year. With her practiced radio silence regarding her latest controversies as well as her silence on the election, many fans were worried that she wouldn’t speak up at all. Additionally, some fans were concerned that she may not speak up due to her tour continuing after the election and any security risks that may be brought.

Swift ended all speculation following the 2024 presidential debate in an Instagram post where she officially announced her endorsement of Harris and Walz.

In the post’s caption, Swift responded to a recent controversy where an AI version of her was used to endorse Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. She noted that when she saw this, she realized she wanted to become transparent about where her views lie. She then stated her endorsement of Harris and Walz, highlighting the importance of Walz’s views towards LGBTQ+ and women’s rights to her.

Swift signed her caption, “Childless Cat Lady,” which was a direct dig at the Republican vice president nominee, JD Vance. Vance has been heavily scrutinized for calling women without children, including Harris, “childless cat ladies.”

Among the numerous celebrities who have confirmed their endorsements of Harris, Swift officially adds her name to the list. This marks a significant moment in the election, especially for the group known as “Swifties for Kamala,” which mobilized and raised $138,000 for Harris’ campaign before Swift officiated her endorsement.

All in all, Swifties can now rest in the search to figure out what Swift’s beliefs are. With her value in transparency towards politics, many fans were looking forward to the moment that she would finally speak up about the election; within a few minutes of the debate ending, Swift ended all speculation and waiting with her official endorsement.

That being said, as Swift mentioned, in the meantime until the election, it’s important to do your research and ensure that you’re registered to vote!

