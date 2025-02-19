Where To Travel for Spring Break Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is quickly approaching, and if you’re a last-minute planner like me, you’re probably clueless about your plans for the week. If you need some inspiration, look no further! Here’s my list of perfect spring break getaways based on your zodiac sign!

Aries

New York, New York

Bold, energetic, and always on the go — Aries, you belong in the city that never sleeps! NYC’s fast-paced energy, endless entertainment, and iconic sights will satisfy your adventurous spirit. From music and entertainment shows in Radio City Music Hall to walks around Central Park to late-night food runs, you’ll never have a dull moment,

Taurus

Oahu, Hawaii

Taurus, you thrive in relaxation and luxury, so where better to unwind than Hawaii? Think golden beaches, scenic hikes, and delicious food (poke and tropical smoothie bowls, anyone?). Whether you’re lounging by the ocean or indulging in a spa day, you’ll be living your best, sun-kissed life.

Gemini

Los Angeles, California

Geminis are known for their social butterfly tendencies and their love for variety makes LA the perfect match. One day, you’re hiking in Runyon Canyon; the next, you’re strolling down Rodeo Drive. By nightfall, you’re at a lively Rooftop Cinema club or maybe even strolling around the Griffith Observatory! It’s all about options, and LA has plenty.

Cancer

The Caribbean

Sensitive and nurturing Cancer, you need a destination that feels like home — just with better weather. The Caribbean’s laid-back vibes, crystal-clear waters, and cozy beach resorts will be your perfect personal paradise. Grab a good book, sip on a piña colada, and let the waves do the rest.

Leo

Madrid, Spain

Leo’s are made for a spring break that’s as bold and lively as they are. Spain’s vibrant culture, stunning architecture, and late-night scene will match your fiery energy. Whether you’re dancing on the beaches or eating your way through Madrid, Spain is your stage!

Virgo

Paris, France

Virgo, you appreciate the finer things in life, and Paris is the definition of elegance. Picture yourself sipping espresso at a chic café, strolling through The Louvre, or indulging in a perfectly curated picnic by the Seine. Your inner perfectionist will love every detail of this dreamy getaway.

Libra

Nashville, Tennessee

Charming, social, and always down for a good time, Libra’s will thrive in the Music City. Nashville’s mix of live music, Southern hospitality, and trendy brunch spots make it the ideal destination for your fun-loving and aesthetic-driven nature. (Bonus: The photo ops are unmatched!)

Scorpio

New Orleans, Louisiana

Mysterious, passionate, and a little rebellious, Scorpio, NOLA is calling your name. Whether you’re diving into the city’s haunted history, indulging in beignets at Café du Monde, or dancing through Bourbon Street, New Orleans’ electric energy is perfect for your intensity.

Sagittarius

London, England

Sagittarius, your wanderlust knows no bounds, and London is the perfect mix of history, adventure, and endless things to explore. Visit iconic landmarks, hit up a cozy bookstore, or take a spontaneous day trip to the countryside. Whatever you do, you won’t be bored!

Capricorn

Boston, MAssachussettes

Practical yet sophisticated, Boston’s old-meets-new charm is right up a Capricaorn’s alley. Spend your days exploring historic landmarks, cozying up in a coffee shop, or taking a day trip to the coastal region of Massachusetts. It’s the perfect blend of rest and play.

Aquarius

Miami, Florida

Aquarius, your free-spirited, unconventional personality fits so well with Miami’s eclectic energy. From vibrant cultural experiences to stunning beaches and artsy Wynwood murals, this city was made for someone as unique as you. Grab your swimsuit and get ready to make waves!

Pisces

Key West, Florida

Dreamy, romantic Pisces, Key West is your ideal getaway. Picture yourself kayaking through crystal-clear waters, exploring colorful streets, and watching the sunset from Mallory Square. It’s the peaceful escape your water sign soul craves.

No matter your sign, there’s a perfect spring break destination just waiting for you! So, grab your besties, pack your bags, and let the stars guide your getaway.

