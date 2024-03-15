Should Influencers Be Interviewing Celebrities?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

While asking celebrities questions like “gay son or thot daughter?” on the red carpet might seem harmless and funny, these types of interviews have sparked a discussion about whether online creators are the right fit for interviewing celebrities at important events.

The conversation became popular last month when TikToker Harry Daniels was seen asking celebrities such as America Ferrera and Halle Bailey if they’d rather have a gay son or thot daughter. In the popular clip, Ferrera shows discomfort when asked the question. Despite the inquiry being popular with online culture, many think that bringing it to places such as the red carpet is inappropriate.

The uproar of influencers from social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok opens the discussion of what role these micro-celebrities play in Hollywood’s biggest events. This begs the relevant question of whether influencers are the right people to be interviewing celebrities at red carpet events.

Most of the discussion points out that influencers might not be qualified to interview celebrities. Although our favorite content creators might be entertaining, many of them don’t have the skills and level of professionalism that a qualified journalist may offer. Some believe that sending out influencers rather than journalists will lead to further discomfort like in Daniels’ situation.

On the flip side, some experts argue that the criticism should be rooted in finding the right influencers for the job. Rather than sending out the content creators that get the most likes or views, we should be sending them out based on what qualifications they might present in their content. For example, Brittany Broski is a popular TikTok influencer who has recently successfully interviewed celebrities such as Andy Samberg and Hozier. She was able to bring her humor into personable interviews that ask about the artists themselves, showing a side of the artist that the internet wants to see.

Although I am heavily biased (I’m Broski’s biggest fan), watching her interviews proves that selecting the right content creators for the job can be beneficial. Journalism is a vital profession in pop culture, and that should go without saying. However, content creators can bring in a more authentic side of the internet in interviews that can be beneficial for the event itself.

As social media has become such an integral part of society at this point, events such as the People’s Choice Awards are inevitably going to bring in content creators to attract social media users. The problem comes when the content creators don’t have any background in this field. Journalists can curate objective questions for celebrities that allow watchers to get a feel for who the celebrity is as a person. Although content creators can successfully do the same task, journalists can remain professional and stay within the proper bounds of the event.

Calling in creators to interview celebrities who don’t have the proper training or background could cause a multitude of issues. This could lead to damage to the influencer or celebrities’ image and even damage to the event as a whole.

No matter how funny Harry Daniels’ inquiry might be, journalists offer valuable objectivity and professionalism. Journalists are a vital part of the pop culture industry and should be recognized as such. That doesn’t, however, mean that the right influencers shouldn’t be given a chance! Seeing our favorite content creators collaborate with our favorite celebrities is always going to be enjoyable to watch. And with the right measures, it can be a fun space for content creators and journalists alike!

