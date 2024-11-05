RedCoach, Greyhound, and FlixBus: I’ve Tried Them All So You Don’t Have To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’m a senior in college and haven’t had a car in the four years I’ve been at FSU. So, for every break and family celebration, I have to make my way down to the Tampa and Sarasota area. How do I do that, you ask? I’ve done it so many ways! I’ve carpooled, flown, and had my family drive me.

But the means of transportation I use the most is the bus. I’ve done this many, many times. These buses have a bad reputation, but if used correctly, they don’t need to be a terrifying experience.

Before I review these buses, I will say — they aren’t perfect. But some of us don’t have the luxury of other modes of transportation because of time or money. So, here’s my experience riding the RedCoach, FlixBus, and the Greyhound buses!

RedCoach

I’d heard great things about RedCoach. The first time I went on a RedCoach bus was for spring break in 2022; holy cow, it was terrible! This is the most expensive bus and the first to sell out before a break. It is definitely geared toward college students. The RedCoach bus I went on arrived two hours late without any warning, and all the passengers had to wait in the rain. After finally getting on a bus, it arrived three hours later than my original destination time.

Another thing I dislike about RedCoach is that there aren’t too many options for when you can leave. There’s about one trip a day departing from Tallahassee to go down south. Most, if not all, the passengers are college students, but since it stops at FSU, UF, and USF, the buses typically fill up and sell out fast.

Also, since the bus is so full, you probably won’t have a row to yourself to stretch out. Although the seats may be more comfortable, I prefer the whole row I often get with Greyhound.

Greyhound

This is my personal favorite! Let me preface that by saying it’s mainly because of my route, which is significantly cheaper. And the route I take to Tampa isn’t too bad. There aren’t usually many people who take this route on a random weekend, so the bus is pretty empty.

Most people go up the East Coast, so driving south doesn’t have many people. With the empty bus, there is a high probability of getting a whole row to yourself and simply stretching out. Plus, I make sure to have my own row. I don’t want someone sitting next to me for comfort and safety at night.

Since Greyhound and FlixBus operate together, they have a feature where you can buy the seat next to you to be “neighbor-free.” But these start at $20 and can go up to $50 on busy trips! I don’t want to spend that kind of money.

Greyhound and FlixBus also let you choose a seat anywhere on the bus, starting at $1.99 and continuing to $19.99. I usually only pay $5. So, I wait as long as possible before the departure date and choose a seat that looks like no one will sit around me. This is not a foolproof method, but it has worked most times, and I get a comfy ride.

On the Greyhound bus coming from Tallahassee, we make a couple of stops (depending on the driver), including a Dairy Queen attached to a gas station! There have been many times I’ve gone on the Greyhound bus after a day of classes, and stopping to eat Dairy Queen with a bunch of strangers is weirdly comforting.

Even though I’ve had a mostly positive experience on Greyhound, it’s still essential to research the route you want to take to ensure it’s safe for a college girl!

FlixBus

This is my ultimate recommendation! If you prioritize your safety a little bit more as a college girl, I think this is the best bus company. It has almost all the same benefits as the Greyhound. The biggest issue is that there aren’t a lot of routes. However, if you live near Orlando, you should definitely take this bus! I’ve taken the route from Tallahassee to Orlando, which was my favorite.

Some non-college students take this bus, but since it goes through Tallahassee, most passengers are still students, so I’ve always felt safe on this bus. I didn’t go on this bus during a busy time like spring break, but the number of passengers felt comforting. There weren’t too many people where I felt crowded, but also enough people to where I didn’t feel alone. This meant that I was able to have a row to myself! In my experience, the FlixBus was fast, safe, cheap, and comfortable.

My Final Tips

I recommend taking the FlixBus if you’re on a budget or RedCoach if you have some money to spare. These have been the best and safest options in my experience! Always remember to be safe and keep your belongings attached to you, especially if you’re going to try to sleep on the bus!

Also, don’t be afraid to ignore people or not help someone to protect yourself when traveling by bus. People on buses are mostly a community and will look out for each other, but keeping your head on a swivel is important. Riding a bus to and from Tallahassee can be comforting if I feel safe.

If you don’t have a car, try some of these great bus options!

