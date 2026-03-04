Record Voter Turnout Reshapes Power: FSU’s Spring SGA Election Results

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In FSU’s Student Government Association (SGA), governance isn’t merely an administrative mechanism but a microcosm of civic negotiation, where voices, visions, and agendas converge to determine how student resources and advocacy are mobilized.

As the body authorized by Chapter 1004 Section 26 of the Florida Statutes to represent, serve, and advocate for the student body, the SGA channels the aspirations of tens of thousands of students into tangible impact across campus life.

Its jurisdiction includes the allocation of Activity & Service Fees, policy stances taken with university administration, and representation on governing boards like the Board of Governors and Board of Trustees — places where student interests can translate into institutional change.

Placing this election into context requires acknowledging both its importance and its perceived transparency on campus. While some students view SGA elections as arcane, these contests shape how nearly $13 of every credit hour students pay each semester is spent, be it funding agencies, Registered Student Organizations (RSOs), Campus Recreation resources, and initiatives ranging from MCAT study materials to other recreation services.

Against this backdrop of fiscal authority and institutional influence, the Spring 2026 election results take on greater significance. Record-breaking turnout and a divided slate outcome didn’t just reshuffle seats; they revealed how students chose to distribute power across the very structures that govern their campus experience.

Spring 2026 Voter Turnout

In Spring 2022, FSU saw its highest recorded turnout at the time with 6,993 voters, representing 15.9% of roughly 43,000 students. In this election cycle, turnout surpassed 8,000 voters. Spring 2026 now marks the highest turnout and a significant jump from the 2022 benchmark.

SPRING 2026 SGA ELECTION RESULTS

Union Board Results

Legacy dominates the Union Board with 11 out of 12 seats, securing near-total control. Union Board seat two went to Madison DeJesus, the Forward candidate. The remaining seats went to Legacy candidates Will Seibert, Ellison Conrad, Kaylin Mosley, Samantha Mejia, Gavin Jordan, Ava Pivichny, Ava Miles, Tegan Webb, Roberth Ramirez, Samantha Schultz, and Gwyneth Churchill.

Senate Results

With more mixed results in the Senate than from the Union Board, Forward holds a clear majority in the Senate with 20 seats, while Legacy now holds 12. Notable statistics include that the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Social Sciences and Public Policy (COSSPP) were swept by Forward, while the Colleges of Business, Medicine, and Nursing were swept by Legacy. Forward’s base appears concentrated in the humanities, social sciences, arts, and public policy, while Legacy’s strength lies in business and health-related fields.

Senior Class Council Results

All four Senior Class Council positions were won by Legacy candidates. The winners are Secretary Kate Varchetti, Treasurer Owen Deboer, Vice President Joshua Benalcazar, and President Megan Olivero.

Executive Board Results

Legacy won two of the three executive offices, including the presidency. FSU’s newest Student Body President and Vice President are Ian Siebert and Sela Teplin, both Legacy candidates; however, Forward candidate Maddox Goodman was elected Student Body Treasurer.

FSU’s Political Landscape

Legacy holds the structural advantage in SGA for the upcoming year, with an overall seat total across all bodies of 29 to Forward’s 22. Legacy took the Student Body Presidency, Vice Presidency, dominates within the Union Board, and sweeps the Senior Class Council. However, Forward controls the Senate, which navigates legislative representation.

Spring 2026 produced the highest voter turnout in recent years which signaled renewed student engagement. The results, however, reveal a divided campus electorate.

Whether this election reaffirms the ascendancy of institutional continuity or creates an era of forward-looking governance, one fact remains immutable: the act of participation — of engaging, arguing, voting, and critiquing — is itself an affirmation of the civic worth of student governance.

In Florida State’s lively and contested political landscape, each ballot cast resonates far beyond mere numbers, echoing into how our collective commitments will shape the next chapter of campus life.

