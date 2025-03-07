Rating Movies That Came Out This Awards Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With Oscar Sunday bringing home new titles and awards for the Academy’s choice films of the season, there are plenty of films alongside that came out during this time (2024) that some may think were snubbed but are certainly worth watching. This is a short review of the movies that came out during the film year being awarded and a bonus review of a film that came out this year that’s definitely worth the watch!

Challengers 8.5/10

I love complex characters, and Tashi Duncan, played by Zendaya, absolutely embodies one. Challengers pushed a different way of story-telling and understanding a love triangle that builds on complexity as the years pass. Everything, from the symbolism, competitiveness, chemistry, obsession, and implementation of music, was intentional while still leaving room for interpretation. I consider this to be a parameter of a great film.

Was Patrick in love with Art? Was Tashi in love with tennis or the way that Art loved her? So many questions, yet not many definitive answers, so maybe I’ll watch it again to find out!

The substance 9/10

This film was chilling but had a very interesting way of delivering a message many have heard before. I can talk about the symbolism of this movie for hours! I’m still recovering from the shock of the first time I watched this film. The dichotomy of trying to change the essence of who you are (in a way) and going too far is a concept that’s been attempted before, but this film is definitely one of the best depictions of it.

Wicked 8/10

Hear me out. I love musicals, and I absolutely think that this is one of the best musical-to-film adaptations of all time. The soundtrack is amazing. A lot of the criticism really comes from the fact that the film has been split into two parts, and the run-time is still almost three hours long.

Personally, I think that Glinda and Elphaba’s close friendship still felt rushed after two hours of screen time, and there was room to swap out some scenes to add more depth to the relationship between Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero. In my opinion, Oppenheimer was three hours long, but Wicked Part 1 doesn’t need to be.

Emilia Pérez 3/10

As a self-appointed film buff, I unfortunately cannot rate this film well. I will say the film is defined by its cast. I enjoyed some of the performances by Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, and it was very interesting to see this semi-musical, non-musical plot come to life, even if it wasn’t something I favored.

At the same time, the recent controversy surrounding major leads has left this film associated with negative attention and outcry. I watched this film before the racist social media posts by lead actress Karla Sofía Gascon were brought to light, but it’s sad to see someone with a history of hatred nominated for awards.

Anora 7/10

I love Mikey Madison’s performance in Anora, and it has definitely secured itself as a noteworthy film. The plot of this film is something we haven’t seen before, yet the quick marriage resulting in real consequences is a theme we have seen. In comparison, I think there was room for more development, but I think the film really picked up in the second half.

I thoroughly enjoyed the details we received about Ani’s background. The final scene is what I believe draws attention to Ani as a lead. You feel you don’t know her completely as a viewer, but there’s more that she must work through and the fact that she might now be open to it. For a further breakdown of the ending, check out the director’s thoughts and opinions by other critics!

2025 Movie Review: Companion 8/10

One movie I watched this year was Companion, which reminded me a lot of Don’t Worry Darling, so if you liked that, be sure to check this one out. I enjoyed how quickly the plot unfolded, with the movie being just under 100 minutes, so it was definitely faster-paced. Without giving too much away, Iris’s character is a lot more complex than you might originally think. Is the emotional support robot being controlled by humans, or is it the other way around? I was a huge fan of the blurred reality and the plot twist.

Film awards season pushes important conversations and reminders about why actors choose this line of work and the art behind the media. If you’re interested in becoming a film buff or occasional critic, and engaging in film/movie related discourse, consider hopping on Letterboxd or starting a movie club (in lieu of a book club) with friends.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!