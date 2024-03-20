Ranking My Freshman Year FSU Dorm Purchases From Worst To Best

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s crazy to me that I was applying for housing and stressing over what to buy just a year ago. I stayed up late watching videos and reading articles trying to figure out exactly what I would need. Now, as I’m ending my first year, there are a few purchases I wish I didn’t make (and things I wish I’d bought sooner).

closet organizers/hooks

One of my biggest concerns for space in the dorm was the closet. I was scared of my clothes getting wrinkled or not fitting in the cramped area. Purchasing closet hooks seemed like a good idea at the time, but I’ve already taken all of them out of my closet. Many of my clothes tend to fall off of them, and it’s a struggle to pick clothes off these hooks. Honestly, they don’t even save much space, so I think you’re better off putting your clothes in drawers.

Brita

After seeing many mixed opinions on whether Britas work, I still caved and bought one. As you can see from it being so high on the list, I do regret it. It takes forever to fill up, and I’ve never been able to taste a difference. You’re better off purchasing water bottles or gallons and carrying a reusable bottle to refill when needed.

desk organizers

While the organizer makes my desk neater, there are so many other ways to organize supplies. I wish I’d purchased a smaller organizer, as mine takes away much of the space on my desk. Every desk at FSU also has a drawer, so you can always keep additional school supplies or essentials in there.

bedside caddy

sock clips

From living in dorms for almost a year now, I can confirm the rumors are true about laundry machines eating socks. Although, I will never know how I seem to lose socks so fast without using sock clips. They help to keep all my socks together, but the only downside is these clips do make it harder for your socks to dry sometimes.

Microwave

I’m putting a microwave in the middle of this list because, depending on your situation, you can go without it. As someone who decided to not have a meal plan, I knew it would be used. While there is one on every floor, the kitchen can get busy or messy, so I’m glad I got my own. If you get a meal plan, a microwave is something you can most likely skip over.

sleeping mask

essentials for incoming college freshman: a tide to go stick, slippers, a sleeping mask, and a will to live! — spencer thomas (@byspencerthomas) August 1, 2022 Even in my room back home, the one thing I need to sleep peacefully is complete darkness. Having even the smallest of light has always made it hard for me to sleep. While this isn’t a necessity, it has tremendously helped me sleep. Sometimes sharing a dorm means your roommate or suitemates might keep the light on. Having this mask helps me still get a good night’s rest despite that.

reading pillow

I love having this pillow. It does take up more space on my bed, but it’s never bothered me. Whether I’m trying to watch a movie on my laptop or read a book, having this extra support has always been nice.

slippers

Whether you need to take the trash out or to go downstairs to your friend’s dorm, slippers come in handy. Make sure you get slippers that aren’t white and are comfortable because, if you’re anything like me, you’ll be wearing them all the time.

mattress topper