Pop Girls Rule the Grammys: A Look at the 2025 Nomination List

On Nov. 8, the nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards were announced. Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations for her album Cowboy Carter, followed by stars such as Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, both with seven nominations this year. While there are a lot of familiar nominees, this was also a huge year for breakout stars receiving accolades. Charli xcx, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter are all nominated in the four main categories for their recent album successes.

In recent years, female artists have started to cement their status at the Grammys. For instance, in 2024, women won every televised competitive category. Women take over once again this year in multiple categories, the most notable being six of the eight spots for both album of the year and record of the year going to female artists. The pop girls are still going strong!

However, while many artists are receiving their needed flowers, some have gotten snubbed. Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine was only nominated in three categories, being shut out of the big four. This comes as a surprise after the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in early 2024 and stayed there for six weeks.

The main four categories of the Grammys include notable music and artists from every genre, here is a look into the nominations list:

Best New Artist

The competition for Best New Artist will be strong this year, especially between Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Both Roan and Carpenter had a quick rise to fame in 2024, even though they have both been part of the music industry for over a decade. While these are the two top picks for this category, there are other names to keep a lookout for. Like Carpenter and Roan, Shaboozey is nominated here and in the other big four categories as well. Also, Benson Boone, Raye, and Teddy Swims all had albums and songs that gained traction over the past year, which earned them spots on this list.

Song of the Year

This category holds a wide variety, from pop hits such as “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish, “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, and “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) to country tracks such as “Texas Hold ’Em” by Beyoncé and “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey. Kendrick Lamar makes an appearance on this list with his self-written “Not Like Us.” Besides “Fortnight,” the only other collaboration nominated here is “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. Both “Texas Hold ’Em” and “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” are unique in the fact that they build a bridge between hip-hop and country music, which could fester some competition against the pop girls of this category.

Record of the Year

Eilish, Carpenter, Swift, Lamar, and Beyoncé make a reappearance in this category, but they are now up against new names. Charli xcx landed a nomination here for “360” off her album BRAT. Additionally, The Beatles also make an appearance here for “Now and Then,” a song written and recorded by John Lennon in 1970. The track was able to be preserved using artificial intelligence and includes new instrumentation by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with recordings from late guitarist George Harrison. This is The Beatles’ first Grammy nomination since 1997!

Album of the Year

It all comes to a head with the Grammy’s most prestigious award. The pop girls all face each other in this category, with Carpenter, Charli xcx, Eilish, Roan, Swift, and Beyoncé all nominated against each other. With all their albums having a significant impact in the last year, the competition will be tough indeed!

Women rule the nominations this year, but do you think they will sweep the Grammys once again? Stay tuned for the official ceremony on Feb. 2, 2025, to find out!

