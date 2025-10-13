Paris Fashion Week for the Girls Who Missed It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Paris Fashion Week 2025 finishing up, another iconic line-up of runways in fashion has just come to a close. Designers brought out their best looks for the upcoming Spring 2026 season collection at the Louvre in Paris, France, and the models strutted down the runway, showcasing each designer’s unique lookbook.

A lot has gone down in fashion history in those few days, so for my girls who didn’t have the time to catch up on all the events with the unfortunate reality of living through midterm season here at FSU, fear not, for I’ve scoured the internet high and low to give you all the stitch on Paris!

Stella McCartney Runway

Making her mark on this year’s Spring 2026 runway, Stella McCartney’s runway show focused on bird conservation following the inspiration of Jonathan Franzen’s book, The End of the End of the Earth. Franzen is both an author and an avid birdwatcher, which McCartney used as her runway presentation for this upcoming season of spring fashion.

The main takeaway from McCartney’s show was her use of 91% conscious materials, a decision made to advocate for the safety of birds and their habitats. The conscious fabrics and mediums displayed a fashion-forward, fresh lookbook in the city of Paris.

Along with being environmentally conscious, McCartney’s designs rocked the runway in a creative color palette of blues, reds, neutrals, and metallics. Each model was decked out in flowing ensembles and a unique use of color and bird influence.

Using the cream colors as a base, several pieces were accented by the bright pop of scarlet red, and bird motifs were used throughout the clothes, including bird patterns and golden bird jewelry worn by the models. The almost see-through articles of clothing also added a layer of attention and surprise, with only bird accents being mostly the main focus on the models.

For those more interested, I recommend looking at Stella McCartney’s full lookbook for Spring 2026.

Loewe’s Debut

Loewe debuted two new creative directors for this year’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection in Paris. Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez set off the catwalk with a fun take on summer, taking inspiration from Spanish heritage and giving us a hot take on sportswear.

The collection hosts an array of collared dresses and towel-like silhouettes that give summer a whole new meaning. Many of the jackets give off a hand-made effect, making it feel like the models just came from the sandy beach, while many of the dresses give off the idea of going out in the summertime in an interesting, chic new way. Many of the pieces draw parallels to each other, keeping the design and mixing up the color pattern to give the clothes a new sense of life.

The designers’ use of color in this also comes out in the huge pops of neon pinks, reds, yellows, greens, and blues. Along with the colors, the bold blacks contrast with the looks and grabs your attention to give the clothes an eye-catching feel of summertime.

The clothes themselves give off a more structured and non-flowy essence, which gives them a unique turn in this year’s spring collection. The colors are also reminiscent of the callback to the designers’ heritage and Spanish influence, which makes the collection feel more personal.

This brand was one I hadn’t had much knowledge of before this year’s show, but their unique expression in this collection has made me turn my head to give them a look.

Chanel Space Fashion Runway

One of the most iconic moments of this year’s collection showcase was CHANEL’s runway show. The fashion girls have known that CHANEL has been a staple powerhouse in the fashion industry since, like, forever, and they showed up with their eccentric flair on their space-themed runway. Adorned with floating planets and a blazing sun, CHANEL’s designer and creative director, Matthieu Blazy, debuted his unique designs, paying homage to classic Coco Chanel looks.

Blazy’s interesting take on the CHANEL brand comes from his idea to pave the way for a new era of CHANEL. The area of interest for the line was the movement of the clothing, incorporating lots of flowy material and feathery design. Blazy’s use of color throughout the show also sparks a fun, vibrant feel to the line, making this runway a sight to behold. With its contrasting palette of bright and dark colors and mixed patterns, the clothes have a layer of funkiness to them.

This runway was also the debut of Blazy’s first ready-to-wear collection for the Spring-Summer 2026 season. The show was honestly a whimsical take on the classic looks that people have gotten used to seeing from CHANEL, and the models really embodied the looks. The colorful accessories and fun prints made it feel like a refreshed look to the CHANEL name, and I hope that the brand continues to wow me with their fashion sense!

Alex Consani

Now, what kind of fashion writer would I be if I didn’t find a way to slide in and mention everyone’s favorite internet fashion it girl, Alex Consani, baby!

The Top Model of the Year and internet icon herself made several runway appearances this season with notable runway shows such as Alexander McQueen, TOM FORD, Jean Paul Gautier, and Schiaparelli. Although my personal favorite was definitely her black dress look for the Schiaparelli runway, Consani mostly had me laughing at her after-show TikTok videos for this year, which I’m sure we’ve all seen at least one of.

Watching her go from dressing up as Gru from Despicable Me to absolutely killing it on the runway has proven to me that the duality of women never ceases to amaze. If you’re like me, you may have already seen most of her iconic runway looks of this season on her TikTok page, adding a sense of fun back into the fashion industry, especially for the girls who find joy in learning more about fashion and the models that embody the clothes.

Of course, I couldn’t cover all of what happened at Paris Fashion Week this year; you and I would be here forever if I didn’t have a word limit, guys, I swear! Paris Fashion Week 2025 was full of so many unique new looks that I encourage all the lovely readers here to look into. Here’s to another year of fashion!

