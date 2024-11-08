Nail Inspo for Your Next Concert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We all know outfit planning is one of the best parts about going to any concert, especially when customizing the details. Fortunately, this year’s batch of pop artists has given plenty of inspiration, from album covers to set designs, costume changes, and lyrical innuendos. In fact, it might be hard to know where to start.

So, let’s stick to one aspect: your nails. Whether you screenshot and tell your nail tech, “Here, this is what I want,” or use a pic as a reference to make your DIY boots or cowboy hat, I hope you find a twinkle of inspiration for your next concert outfit.

Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter has done a fabulous job at creating the perfect aesthetic for her tour. It’s sexy and pink, flouncy and cute. It’s a joy to channel all things soft and feminine for this one. My mind immediately goes to lace, bows, and coffee beans, but don’t be afraid to take inspiration from sexy lyrics, fun venues, or her iconic 60’s sitcom theme.

The five-foot star is full of surprises, too, so you can always shock everyone with an electric Short n’ Sweet blue or a deep mocha set for that me espresso. Or you can keep it simple by adding a red kiss to a classic French or adding some shimmer to a nude shade.

Sadly, concerts only last one night for most of us, so press-on nails are the perfect alternative to a costly new set. Additionally, we don’t always want our nails on for a super long time, making press-ons perfect for a one-and-done event.

If you’re doing your own nails, you can use a toothpick or cotton ball to perfect your DIY design. Nail stickers and acrylic paint are also great for customizing on a budget. I always find it helpful to have a little bowl of acetone and a brush nearby to correct any mistakes I’ll inevitably make.

The Eras Tour

Sparkles, snakes, and capes galore! Not only do you have nearly a dozen eras to choose from, but no two reputation eras are the same. Taylor leaves a ton of room for interpretation, so don’t be afraid to make your nails you.

Customizing your Eras nails doesn’t have to break the bank! Chances are you have a bright red or midnight blue at home, and rocking the no-polish look is so debut.

If you’re feeling sentimental, it can be fun to reflect on memories from your Swiftie journey, like your favorite era or your first Taylor Swift concert. Now’s a great time to pull out those “I knew her before it was cool” photos if you have them. If you’re a new fan, don’t fret; there’s a good chance that someone you know is well-versed in all the lore and is dying to catch you up.

Of course, if you can’t settle on one era, you can honor all of them (If only we had 11 fingers!).

Representing each era doesn’t have to be super literal. For example, you might paint each nail with a flower in various stages of its lifecycle, from growth to decay to rebirth, or with a snake that sheds its skin to become anew.

You might put them in order from your favorite to least favorite or coordinate designs with your bestie. You could even portray each era by its ‘aura’ or by release date. If you want to keep it more straightforward, you can’t go wrong by painting each nail a different color or adorning it with a symbol that represents each era. Remember, they’re your nails, so you can add your own spin to them; if you can’t separate Lover from cheeseburgers and fries, add cheeseburgers and fries to your design!

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

Billie put her heart on her sleeve with this album: it’s raw and vulnerable, tender and dreamlike. She explained the meaning behind Hit Me Hard and Soft to Rolling Stones in an interview:

“I’m a pretty extremist person, and I really like when things are really intense physically, but I also love when things are very tender and sweet. I want two things at once. So I thought that was a really good way to describe me, and I love that it’s not possible.”

You might play into this thematic juxtaposition by leaning into the tour poster’s contrasting colors (blue and orange) or create your own ‘submerged’ set to represent Billie’s entrancing album cover. Additionally, you could incorporate one of the many symbols found in the album, like a door, feather, wildflower, or sapphire, if you’re feeling a bit mysterious.

Whatever your nails look like, you’re going to have so much fun!

