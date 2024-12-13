Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
My Top 5 Favorite Celebrity Weddings of 2024

Amanda Wiboon
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Looking back at this year, many of our favorite celebrities decided to make 2024 their time to say “I do.” Whether these couples opted for intimate gatherings or extravagant celebrations, each of their weddings highlighted their unique styles featuring luxury brands, eye-catching venues, and more. Let’s dive into the most unforgettable celebrity weddings of the year, where fashion and romance took center stage.

Jake Bongiovi and millie bobby brown

The Stranger Things star and Jon Bon Jovi’s son tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family. When the couple dropped their pics on social media, their wedding stunned the whole world, including myself! The young couple, who met via Instagram in 2021, became engaged in 2023 and are now enjoying married life. Millie’s wedding dress, a stunning creation by Louis Vuitton, was effortlessly chic, complementing their modern yet timeless celebration of love.

Christian Mccaffrey and olivia culpo

The NFL star and former Miss Universe wed in June with a grand ceremony in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Known for their stylish appearances, the couple brought traditional flair to their wedding, which celebrated their love story that began in 2019.

The wedding captured the attention of Vogue and other major outlets for its elegance and personal touches. A detail that stood out to me was Olivia’s wedding dress, a custom creation by Dolce & Gabbana. This simple gown featured long sleeves and a dramatic 16-foot veil. Olivia described it as the “first, last, and only” dress she tried, perfectly reflecting her vision of a classic church wedding.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan

As a huge Call Her Daddy podcast fan, I had to include Alex Cooper’s romantic ceremony from the spring of this year. Held at a stunning Riviera Maya location, the couple made their vows in a relaxed yet sophisticated ceremony that truly reflected their connection.

Not only did I love the silk Danielle Frankel wedding dress that Alex wore during the main ceremony, but I was even more obsessed over her after-party details. Wearing a 1995 Versace set, the celebration concluded with the newlyweds and their guests running into the ocean, symbolizing the start of a new chapter​ In an interview with Vogue, Cooper said, “The vibes were immaculate. There were dance-offs, bottles being passed around, crowd surfing…I’m not a dancer, but there wasn’t a care in the world from anyone that night. Everyone was on cloud nine.”

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

The wedding between Pitch Perfect icon Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma was nothing short of magical. What I loved most was the personal touch of choosing Sardinia, the place where they had their first vacation together! The couple, who wore matching off-the-shoulder white gowns, radiated joy as they posed hand-in-hand by the water with their beautiful white bouquets. Their wedding ceremony in September was set against a breathtaking backdrop of the sea, with an altar draped in white roses and hortensias, making it a dream destination wedding.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

Taking place exactly one year following their engagement, singer Charlie Puth and hometown friend Brooke Sansone tied the knot at his family’s residence in Montecito, California. Puth and Sanone, who began dating in 2022, kicked off their wedding celebrations with a charming rehearsal dinner at San Ysidro Ranch before inviting guests to welcome drinks at the Puth family’s tennis court. On their big day, Brooke dazzled in a custom Danielle Frankel gown, while Charlie wore a tailored creation by Bode. Their reception, set in a beautifully transformed tent, exuded a moody and chic restaurant vibe, keeping the festive energy alive all night!

It was so exciting to see some of my favorite celebrities get married, with each couple bringing their unique style to the big day. This year’s celebrity weddings have truly redefined the meaning of a memorable celebration of love, and I cannot wait to see next year’s wave of celebrity celebrations!

