College is a time for new experiences, some of which coincided with the presidential election season this year. For many college students, it was their first time voting in a significant election like this one. Harris-Waltz and Trump-Vance campaign posters were scattered around campus to motivate students to exercise their new civic duty.

However, a major voting issue for college students is often the accessibility of polling stations. Voting already doesn’t have the best perceptions; the stereotypes of long lines lead many to believe it’s a waste of time. To rectify this problem, the Student Union at FSU allowed students to vote early or vote on election day. I went to vote early. Here are some of my thoughts and takeaways from the process as a first-time voter!

I was originally going to request a mail-in ballot until I learned about changing my address at the Student Union. While you did have the opportunity to change it online beforehand, you could also change your address at the Student Union if you came in for early voting.

Unfortunately, this was only for early voting. In Florida, changing the location or even same-day registration must be completed before election day. This ruling depends on the state in which you live. This is one of the reasons why registering to vote ahead of time is so critical.

Timing is so essential for knowing when to go to the polls. I went to early voting with my roommate at around 5 p.m. when it wasn’t busy. Luckily, I did not have to wait in line to change my address or fill out my ballot. In the future, I recommend changing your address before going to the polls to save you the hassle of the line. You can update your voter registration online with specific deadlines depending on your residency.

The welcoming atmosphere created by the workers made the process easier and the experience more enjoyable. As a first-time voter, I had no clue what to do, how the process worked, or what to expect. The workers were accommodating when I entered, knowing that many college students were first-time voters. I felt nervous that I would do something wrong, but they briefly went over all the rules concerning the ballot and voting, easing my uneasiness when I entered.

The concept of having an easy, accessible place for college students to vote is genius! Even though there were long lines on election day, being able to vote in a convenient place on campus made the whole process more bearable.

Voting is a right given to us all on our 18th birthday, and having the opportunity to use it should not be wasted on the inability to get to a polling station. These barriers include lack of transportation, confusion about locations of stations, or getting availability from work or school. However, by having the location in an accessible place, one could have gone to the union during a break between classes and voted early.

Voter Friendly Campus was created to get more campuses involved in increasing voter turnout. FSU is a recognized campus part of the movement. The website has a list of all the campuses recognized under their Campus Designations, where you can check if other schools provide information for their students to vote. If your campus is not listed or you believe that the method at a school can be improved, the organization has resources to help student voters advocate for their campus communities.

Voting allows you to express your political beliefs and fulfill your civic duty. As someone new to voting and FSU during election season, it was an insightful and enlightening process. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help I received from the plethora of poll workers and their guidance.

