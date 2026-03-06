Monthly Muse: Blood Orange’s Soulful Sound

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To me, there’s so much magic in music. I love exploring the world of a new music artist, or even just re-listening to some of my staple favorites. Monthly Muse highlights my top artist of the month, taking a deep dive into their musical journey while also sharing some of my favorite tracks from their discography.

The first time I listened to “Champagne Coast,” something shifted.

It was summer 2024, and Blood Orange was simply a name I had no connection to. However, once those dreamy synth sounds of the track hit my ears, I knew my world was about to change.

While Blood Orange hit my radar in 2024, my infatuation remained surface-level until 2025. I had listened to “Champagne Coast” countless times at this point, but I grew curious and decided to dig a little deeper.

From there, I felt like I discovered a gold mine. Album after album, track by track, I fell in love with everything that graced my ears. Without question, Blood Orange became my top Spotify artist of 2025.

After taking a quick break from listening, I decided to revisit one of my favorite music universes this past February, acquiring some new favorites in the process.

Who is Blood Orange?

The ominous Blood Orange is actually the moniker of singer-songwriter and producer Devonté Hynes.

A British musician originally from London, Hynes has been making music since 2004. He first started his journey as a member of Test Icicles, a UK dance-punk trio known for their blend of rock, electroclash, new wave, and experimental indie sounds.

After Test Icicles parted ways in 2006, Hynes relocated to New York City and continued to remain booked and busy with various musical projects.

From 2007 to 2010, he took on the moniker Lightspeed Champion and released two orchestral pop-focused albums. He also spent some time working with other artists, such as writing for Florence + The Machine and The Chemical Brothers, along with producing for hip-hop artist Theophilius London.

However, everything changed in 2011 when Hynes began his new musical project, Blood Orange. This wasn’t just a new name; it was a fresh, refined era of music for Hynes.

As Blood Orange, Hynes has released six albums, all of which incorporate various musical elements to create a unique sound. His main method has been mixing R&B with ’80s funk and pop influences — the outcome being truly cinematic.

My Favorites

Coastal Grooves

Since I started my listening journey with “Champagne Coast” off Blood Orange’s debut album, Coastal Grooves, I think this project is the perfect place to dive in.

To me, Coastal Grooves is a magical listening experience — almost like a movie for the ears.

The album starts with the energetic “Forget It,” a lyrically dissonant track that disguises its melancholy nature with a cheerful beat. Light guitar runs echo repeated calls of “I am not your saviour” and “hurry” pleas, playing a subtle game of mind tricks.

A stark shift is felt when transitioning to “Can We Go Inside Now,” capturing the essence of a broody Western movie. In the lyrics, Blood Orange tells a story of running away and going off the grid, “I turn my phone off, I sold my laptop… And then I took right off, to the West.” Every time I press play, I’m captivated. There’s really no adventure quite like it.

Besides the cinematic element, I love the ’80s-style funkiness that this project emulates, specifically with tracks “Sutphin Boulevard” and “S’Cooled.” Both songs use synthesizers that create almost a back-and-forth rocking effect, perfect for grooving along.

Finally, “Champagne Coast” provides the perfect conclusion to this project, one that feels like a dramatic drive off into the sunset.

However, there is still more beyond the horizon.

Cupid Deluxe

In Cupid Deluxe, time is of the essence. This album tells a story, one of a fine line between uncertainty and acceptance.

While “Champagne Coast” emphasizes holding on, Cupid Deluxe embraces release through parallel lyrics. Tracks such as “It Is What It Is” and “Time Will Tell” echo this statement, sharing lines such as, “Time will tell if you can figure this and work it out… no one’s waiting for you anyway so don’t be stressed now… even if it’s something that you had your eye on… it is what it is.”

I absolutely love how both albums are different sides of a coin, transitioning from one era while still taking a nod at the other. To me, it symbolizes that growth isn’t black-and-white, but a process.

Feelings of uncertainty still lie throughout this project, especially with my favorite Blood Orange track, “Chosen.” As unique as I think Blood Orange is as an artist, this track truly takes the cake as the most extraordinary.

Soothing horns accompany the synth, followed by a dreamy spoken narration by Caroline Polachek. When Blood Orange enters, the vocals are slow and drawn-out, some even accompanied by a chorus of singers.

Even though there’s a back and forth of emotion, “It’s in the way that he moves… but I don’t want to choose,” the sound remains serene. To me, this song doesn’t just capture a sound, it captures a feeling.

Honorable Mentions

I love all of Blood Orange’s albums, but there are a few extra individual tracks that speak to me in their own way.

“Best To You” off Freetown Sound was my top song on Spotify in 2025, and it’s still always on repeat. The instrumental interlude after “Who can be the best to you, be the best to you,” is so freeing and feels like running with the wind.

This past month, I fell in love with “I Can Go (feat. Mabe Fratti & Mustafa)” off Blood Orange’s recent release, Essex Honey. Featuring smooth synth and layered vocals, this track is the perfect medicine for a mental reset.

Even though I’ve been listening to Blood Orange for more than just a month, the journey is never-ending. To me, these songs aren’t just music; they’re art in its purest form.

