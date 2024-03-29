Embracing Change Has Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Last December, I planned to jump into 2024 and follow my New Year’s resolutions: eat healthier, stay more active, and stop procrastinating. However, when January brought a change to my life that I wasn’t expecting, I decided to embrace that change.

Breakups suck. There’s no other way to put it. Yes, they can lead to good things, but initially, there is heartbreak. This January, change seemed impossible for me to handle. Instead, with my mom’s advice, I decided to embrace this difficult adjustment and focus on expanding and diversifying my experiences.

Trying Something New Each Month

When faced with change, the best way to deal with it is often to embrace it. While there was nothing wrong with those other New Year’s resolutions, I came up with one that was a better fit for me. I promised myself that I would try something new each month instead of mourning the past.

This new thing could mean any number of things. Adventure, new friends, travel — the sky is my limit! I don’t have to put myself in danger or step away from my morals, but throwing myself into situations and experiences that are out of my comfort zone or typical day-to-day life is proving to be successful.

What I’ve Done and Plan to Do

I’ve gone to new events on my college campus (FSU), traveled to new places, tried new foods, and so much more. I went to Gasparilla with my best friends. I’ve lived 30 minutes from Tampa my entire life and have never once even considered going. This year I decided to give it a chance, and I made lifelong memories with the girls I’ve known since I was five.

I went to a basketball game and joined a basketball team. I was never interested or good at basketball until I tried going to a Florida State game. I’m now obsessed. I’m still not good at basketball (but I try), yet I have had a blast on my sorority’s team.

I’ve done many smaller things as well, like hanging out with new people and making new friends. These “smaller things” have developed into some of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I have grown infinitely closer to people that I now can’t imagine life without.

I plan to travel to new areas not too far from campus and experience life outside of my bubble. I plan on trying more restaurants and events. I also want to try new experiences, like a rope course or a hike through a scenic trail. New things lead to new ideas and a better outlook on life!

Diving into life and change doesn’t have to be expensive, far, or even with someone. While some of these aren’t “life-changing,” they can change your perspective. Try new music, a new walking route, or a new show.

What I’m Getting Out Of It

My life feels enriched. I’m only three months into the year but already feel like an improved version of myself. I’ve greatly surpassed my goal of only one new thing per month. Being alone doesn’t mean being lonely. Filling your life with new experiences exposes you to a world of optimism and adventure, which has left me feeling nothing close to lonely.

Be Courageous

Getting into a rhythm in life can be beneficial as organization is important. However, there’s a time and a place for everything. In my opinion, what you do for yourself to grow and learn shouldn’t be constantly set in stone.

Making mistakes can be tough to accept, but think of all the times in the past when a mistake led to a new lesson. That lesson leads to a new way of thinking and a new outlook. Change leads to new confidence and prevents boredom.

My Takeaways

Regret is the worst feeling you can experience. So, I choose to have none. This year, I feel like nothing is holding me back. I’m becoming a better version of myself, someone I didn’t even consider being before trying so many diverse new things.

Change is difficult, but embracing it with more change can bring a new meaning to life. Staying the same can be worse than change. Starting the year off with something so hard seemed life-changing, and it was, but not in the way I anticipated. I have grown in every way and learned about myself and the world around me. There’s only more to come!

