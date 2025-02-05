Why Banana Clips Are My Go-to Hair Accessory

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I know I’m not alone when I say that easy, cute, and consistent hairstyles are hard to come by. As a girl with curly, wavy hair living in Florida, waking up and dealing with it is often the struggle of my morning or the entire day. The humidity makes it blow up like a balloon, and as soon as I step outside, I look like I’ve been electrocuted.

I do my best to follow the trends, but I often have difficulty getting them to work. Yes, I went through the dreaded “flat iron my hair every day” phase and fried it for years, but now that it’s healthy and has its normal texture back, I struggle to figure out what to do with it.

My hair experience

Claw clips are efficient, but two hours into wearing them, it seems like there’s more hair out of the clip than in it, and I don’t always have the time to go to the bathroom to fix it. Ponytails are much of the same, and because my hair is about two inches past my shoulders, I’m in constant fear that I look like a Founding Father with a lower ponytail. While I wish I could master French or Dutch braids, I’m nowhere near coordinated enough to attempt that without seeing what I’m doing.

For a few years now, my easiest option has been pigtails; they’re super cute and can be done a few different ways. However, I’m 21 years old, and sometimes I want something a little more mature. I can’t exactly wear the same hairstyle I wore in elementary school to my internship.

However, a few months ago, I found a solution I desperately needed. While spending the day with my grandma, I ended up finding her collection of hair accessories, and among the hair ties, barrettes, and other items was a crescent-shaped clip. After asking what this was, my grandma told me it was a banana clip, a fashion essential from the 80s. Once I tried it out, I realized it was essential for me as well.

I know trends come and go, but I feel like we seriously missed out on this amazing hair clip! I purchased a bunch of my own once I realized the ease of this tool, and I get compliments on it nearly every time I wear it. It provides a very loose, natural look that also resembles a very full ponytail and appears great regardless of how humid it may be outside!

Thinking about getting one for yourself? Here’s my guide to all things banana clips!

What are banana clips?

A banana clip is a hairstyling accessory that was invented in the 1970s and became extremely popular in the 80s and early 90s. It was given its name for its shape, which resembles the fruit of the same name and fits really well against the back of the head.

Banana clips became fashion staples for people across the world for years, being featured in movies, television shows, and music videos. Like most things, trends change, and its popularity fell with the turn of the century, but many are supporting a resurgence for the clip!

How to use them

The art of using a banana clip takes a bit of practice, but once you get the hang of it, it’s like riding a bike! Although I honestly don’t know how well the clip would fit under a helmet, I’m back to the steps!

First, hold your clip and face the inside of it away from you. Snap it open from the top and hold it in a horizontal line with the inside still facing away from you. Slide it under your hair at the top of the back of your neck. I like looking directly upward to make sure all my hair is above the clip.

Grab each end of the clip, bring them together, and snap the ends back together above your hair, keeping all of it within the clip. There you have it! Feel free to pull some loose stands or curtain bangs out to frame your face, but in under 30 seconds, your hair is up and out of the way and looking great!

pros and cons

The amount of positive things I can say about banana clips seems endless. They’re super easy to use and make your hair look effortless and fantastic! Do you ever hold your hair in your hand in a loose ponytail style, but the hair tie doesn’t capture the vision? Well, a banana clip does just that! It’s also great for curly and wavy hairstyles, giving a ponytail look that’s full and healthy.

Of course, there have to be a few cons. The clip can only hold so much hair, so if you have a lot of it or it’s a really, really thick texture, it may not be as simple to use. I’ve also experienced that it doesn’t work quite as well when I straighten my hair, so straight, fine hair may cause pretty frequent adjustments when wearing the clip. Despite this, I’d still encourage you to give it a try; you never know what might end up being your favorite hairstyle!

Have I convinced you yet? I hope so because banana clips have made my daily hairstyling so much easier and can do the same for you! I ordered my clips on Amazon, but they’re also available in stores. Branch out and try a new style — you might love it!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!