How I Feel About the Rise of “Slop Bowls”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chipotle, CAVA, and Sweetgreen are all restaurants that are slowly but surely becoming household names. A combination of fast food with fresh ingredients, this revolutionary concept is capturing the hearts of America and beyond.

Affectionately dubbed “slop bowls” because ingredients are tossed together in a bowl, these fast-casual yet healthy options are all anybody wants to eat lately. Ever since the rise of Chipotle in 1993, it seems like the fast-casual dining scene has become more and more popular, and we haven’t looked back since.

Since its fame, it appears that Chipotle “rip-offs” have stormed the field. This includes but isn’t limited to Mediterranean CAVA, Middle Eastern NAYA, and now the health salad bar Sweetgreen. The blending of cultures into a slop-bowl culture is also worth noting — it’s bringing a whole new wave of cultures to the forefront of fast food in ways we’ve never seen before.

A bowl that once held only rice and beans can now have anything from harissa to tzatziki to kimchi and more. I feel like slop bowls bring new flavors into a familiar setting, which can be more welcoming to large populations, rather than more unique flavor presentations and profiles. By adding small cultural references, audiences can become comfortable and expand their palates beyond what they previously knew.

Additionally, the portion size for the meal is an overall ‘A’ for me. There’s enough food, protein, and toppings to feel as though you aren’t being skimped out compared to other fast-food restaurants, but there’s also a health factor that prevents post-lunch guilt. This includes featuring lots of vegetables and healthier options in the customizable line-up, such as sweet potatoes and cucumber salad.

These fast-casual restaurants can, overall, play into the “clean girl” and health-conscious trends of 2025 by making not only their aesthetics and restaurants clutter-free, but also their food simple, mixed, healthy, and delicious.

With the way diet culture and workaholic culture are rapidly growing in the U.S., I think we should start owning the “slop” label even more. As corporate jobs increase work hours and shorten lunch breaks, it seems realistic that these corporate workhorses would want to grab a quick bite at a fast-casual spot without feeling too guilty about the fast food.

Not only is the marketing branded to be “better for you,” there’s also a satisfaction to be argued about getting all of your favorite ingredients in one bite. The variety of flavors you get when mixing your own bowl is so intriguing to me, and it makes me want to try more slop bowl specialty places.

As a slop bowl defender, restaurants like CAVA provide comfort in a decently healthy and reasonably priced bowl. Everyone from burnt-out students to protein bros can find something to eat at these fast-casual restaurants and can customize it to their liking and health goals.

The overall efficiency of these “slop” bowls is what I think makes them so popular: a little something delicious to get through the rest of the workday. The additional customizations that end up in a comforting warm rice bowl, blending familiar experiences with new flavors, can only lead to a recipe of soaring slop success.

