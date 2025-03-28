Why 6ShoreRoad Is Your Go-to for All Your Summer Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Summer brings a rise in temperature and a rise in excuses to add new staple pieces to your wardrobe. With vacations, beaches, and pools warming up everywhere, it’s nice to know where you can go to find trendy beach-to-bar fashion.

6ShoreRoad has you covered on all your soon-to-be summer essentials that’ll turn your sunshine Pinterest mood board into a reality. Whether it’s your long-awaited Euro-summer by Lake Como, lounging by your apartment’s pool, or a beach party in Miami, they’ve got you covered.

trendy, Versatile, & Chic

No matter what your style is, 6ShoreRoad has a bikini to match it. Their website is filled with eye-catching designs that’ll illuminate your Instagram feed. Whether you prefer floral and vibrant prints or monochrome swimwear, you’ll surely find your dream bikini.

Their best-selling Beach Bar Swim Wrap Bikini Top can be styled in three distinctive ways so you can customize it to the way that makes you feel the most confident. Versatile styling options in a variety of colors make the top a three-in-one deal, perfect for different occasions and body types.

If you prefer one-piece bathing suits, they also carry some options with the same cute and flirty prints and styles. From more modest and high-waisted looks to more revealing styles, they’ve got it so you can feel the most confident. The diverse styling options, as well as high-quality fabrics, are sure to elevate your summer glow.

Sustainable and eco-friendly fashion

6ShoreRoad has also been dedicated to providing eco-friendly and sustainable fabrics in its bikinis. In recent years, fast fashion has grown and filled up landfills due to overconsumption and less durability. 6ShoreRoad swimwear is made to last with its eco-friendly and long-lasting fabric. They’re also OEKO-TEX certified, making it official that their products are free of chemicals dangerous to the environment or human health.

Even the packaging for the products comes in compostable bags for fashionistas who garden or are tired of buying forever plastics. In the era of fast fashion, brands that emphasize the importance of the environment and creating quality products can be important to support.

Founded by a fellow Nole

The company is owned and founded by a fellow Seminole entrepreneur, Pooja Kharbanda, who earned a bachelor’s in finance from the FSU College of Business. She founded 6ShoreRoad a little over a decade ago, and the company is headquartered in New York City. Inspired by the style and scenery of the Hamptons, Kharbanda created 6ShoreRoad to encapsulate the youthful and fun nature of the lifestyle there.

Over the years, the brand has evolved to incorporate different elements, such as an expansion to dresses and other styles for a variety of outings and occasions, which will be released in the upcoming months just in time for summer. Her vision is to create designs that suit the free-spirited, fun-loving, and world-traveling girl who lives within many of us FSU students and alumni.

This brand is perfect for us college girls who are ready to bask in the sun and enjoy the warm weather that Tallahassee hasn’t given us this semester. For the astrology girls, you can also take their quick and cute travel destination quiz that’s based on your zodiac sign! Summer is the time to embrace your unique vibe through swimwear, and what better way than embracing a Seminole-spirited, sustainable, and stunning swimwear company?!

