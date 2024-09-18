3 Reasons Why Rory Gilmore Is My Inspiration for the Fall

With this year’s fall semester starting, it can be hard to find the inspiration and discipline to become the best version of yourself — academically and emotionally, of course. But if there’s one person I aspire to be like this semester, it’s Rory Gilmore.
Lorelai “Rory” Gilmore, a fictional character from the popular 2000s show Gilmore Girls, is one of the most popular characters in media. Why, you may ask? The answer is simple. Rory, in my opinion, exhibited one of the best work ethics represented in media, staying ambitious, driven, and hard-working in everything she did.
- Fashion
-
Apart from the academic aspect, Gilmore Girls has also become a source of fashion inspiration. As the show was primarily set during the fall season, the outfits of the Gilmore girls cycle back to the internet and girls’ wardrobes every autumn.
Rory’s outfits consisted of low-rise jeans, sweaters, long-sleeves, and, of course, her iconic Chilton uniform. The combination of her outfits portrayed her character as a perfect mix of preppy and cozy — the ideal energy the fall semester represents.
As a firm believer in the “look good, feel good” mentality, feeling comfortable and beautiful in your skin is one of my key components to success throughout this semester. I display this form of feeling good through fashion, exhibiting my personality and passion through the outfits I wear. To quote Charles Bukowski, “Style is the answer to everything.” It’s a way to feel powerful and fresh when taking on the day. To embody the academic weapon that is Rory Gilmore, I take inspiration from her preppy and cozy style, as it is my favorite way to stay put together and fashionable during the fall semester. You can never go wrong with jeans, a chunky sweater, Mary Janes, and a cup of coffee.
- coffee
-
One thing about the Gilmore girls is that they LOVED their coffee. In fact, throughout the seven seasons of the show, the word “coffee” itself is mentioned over 600 times! Coffee can truly wake up the soul and bring joy to one’s morning.
Coffee is a central part of the show and the atmosphere of Stars Hollow, the fictional town of Gilmore Girls. It’s a key component of Rory’s late-night study sessions. Apart from the caffeine, coffee provides the perfect motivational warmth and taste, which is why it remains my ideal drink for the fall season. If you don’t enjoy the taste of coffee, there’s always the option of sitting at a local coffee shop with a beverage of your choice and getting schoolwork done. The hustling yet comforting atmosphere of a café makes it the perfect place to complete some reading or papers or simply to organize your life. There’s always the delicious option of a pastry. You can be like Rory herself and order a vanilla latte or stick to true autumn spirit with pumpkin spice. (Secret third option: replace coffee with soda in your mug). Whatever your drink of choice may be, a tasty beverage makes the perfect companion for a study session.
- Studying
-
It’s no secret that Rory’s study habits were intense and even excessive at times. She said herself, she can literally “go from zero to studying in 60 seconds.” There’s no denying that her study habits built her character and the success she had throughout the show.
To achieve the “Rory Gilmore work ethic,” there are a few things she does throughout the show that could be used to help you this fall semester! For one, she always does her assignments ahead of time and is never caught procrastinating. Starting early helps avoid deadlines and allows time for other activities and hobbies. No matter how easy it may be to lay off an assignment until the night it’s due, you’ll be thanking yourself later by getting a head start on assignments or even charting your plan of action (this is your sign to start that assignment you’ve been delaying).
Throughout the show, Rory frequently used flashcards and changes of scenery to her advantage, both being study techniques that helped her succeed. Flashcards and notes can help build the memorization skills she mastered, which allowed her to maintain her high academic achievements. Although there’s no need to pull the constant all-nighters she did, her motivation and drive are admirable and help me whenever I need to really get started on assignments or studying.
Keeping a calendar, whether it’s Google Calendar, Notion, or even a physical planner, is the best way to stay on top of your schedule (bonus points if it’s Gilmore Girls or fall-themed). Music and a comfortable atmosphere also help me stay grounded and focused on my tasks. If you’re struggling with staying on top of deadlines and tasks, start by organizing your life and figuring out the best study habits for you! Keep in mind to never exert yourself over your limits for academic success. In my opinion, sleeping, eating, and maintaining your well-being are more important than a grade will ever be (at the end of the day, it’s just a letter). Never take a bad grade or missed assignment as a sign of failure. It’s all about learning what works best for you.
Of course, there’s no need to be exactly like Rory Gilmore. Her character remains an inspiration to channel and take notes from to feel put together and “perfect.” Remember that no one is perfect, not even Rory herself. As she once said, “A little nervous breakdown can do a girl wonders.”
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram,Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!