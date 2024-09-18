3 Reasons Why Rory Gilmore Is My Inspiration for the Fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With this year’s fall semester starting, it can be hard to find the inspiration and discipline to become the best version of yourself — academically and emotionally, of course. But if there’s one person I aspire to be like this semester, it’s Rory Gilmore.

Lorelai “Rory” Gilmore, a fictional character from the popular 2000s show Gilmore Girls, is one of the most popular characters in media. Why, you may ask? The answer is simple. Rory, in my opinion, exhibited one of the best work ethics represented in media, staying ambitious, driven, and hard-working in everything she did.

Fashion

Apart from the academic aspect, Gilmore Girls has also become a source of fashion inspiration. As the show was primarily set during the fall season, the outfits of the Gilmore girls cycle back to the internet and girls’ wardrobes every autumn. Rory’s outfits consisted of low-rise jeans, sweaters, long-sleeves, and, of course, her iconic Chilton uniform. The combination of her outfits portrayed her character as a perfect mix of preppy and cozy — the ideal energy the fall semester represents. As a firm believer in the “look good, feel good” mentality, feeling comfortable and beautiful in your skin is one of my key components to success throughout this semester. I display this form of feeling good through fashion, exhibiting my personality and passion through the outfits I wear. To quote Charles Bukowski, “Style is the answer to everything.” It’s a way to feel powerful and fresh when taking on the day. To embody the academic weapon that is Rory Gilmore, I take inspiration from her preppy and cozy style, as it is my favorite way to stay put together and fashionable during the fall semester. You can never go wrong with jeans, a chunky sweater, Mary Janes, and a cup of coffee.

coffee

One thing about the Gilmore girls is that they LOVED their coffee. In fact, throughout the seven seasons of the show, the word “coffee” itself is mentioned over 600 times! Coffee can truly wake up the soul and bring joy to one’s morning. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilmore Girls Fan Page (@gilmoregirlsonly) Coffee is a central part of the show and the atmosphere of Stars Hollow, the fictional town of Gilmore Girls. It’s a key component of Rory’s late-night study sessions. Apart from the caffeine, coffee provides the perfect motivational warmth and taste, which is why it remains my ideal drink for the fall season. If you don’t enjoy the taste of coffee, there’s always the option of sitting at a local coffee shop with a beverage of your choice and getting schoolwork done. The hustling yet comforting atmosphere of a café makes it the perfect place to complete some reading or papers or simply to organize your life. There’s always the delicious option of a pastry. You can be like Rory herself and order a vanilla latte or stick to true autumn spirit with pumpkin spice. (Secret third option: replace coffee with soda in your mug). Whatever your drink of choice may be, a tasty beverage makes the perfect companion for a study session.

Studying