5 Women-Owned Spots in Tallahassee You Need to Check Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially Women’s History Month, which means that it’s the perfect time to celebrate by exploring and supporting your local women-owned businesses!

Here are five women-owned businesses in Tallahassee that you can check out during Women’s History Month.

The Other Side Vintage

View this post on Instagram The Other Side Vintage was founded in 2000 by Letha Osborn and her daughters, Zan Walker and Brooklyn Croy, after seeing an open space next to The Patio Shop, which is owned by Osborn’s son. When I spoke with Walker, she said, “We took it as a sign to jump into being our own bosses and start up a cool vintage shop.” Besides their wide selection of cute secondhand pieces, the shop also has a few micro shops within it, many of which are also women-owned! Walker says that she considers this to be one of the greatest expansions of The Other Side and that the other small businesses they work with are “a joy to collaborate with on a day-to-day basis. Seeing them flourish is an honor.” If you’re on the lookout for cute vintage clothes, be sure to check out The Other Side Vintage, which is located in the Railroad Square Art District here in Tallahassee. You can even occasionally find them on campus during FSU Market Wednesday, so be sure to keep an eye out when you’re passing by on Legacy Walk!

Drip Drop Fitness

View this post on Instagram Next up is Drip Drop Fitness, a fitness studio that puts a fun twist on exercise to make it feel less like a chore. Founded in 2017 by one of FSU’s very own alumni, Summer Calenberg, the studio has earned countless honors, such as being Tallahassee’s “Best Specialty Fitness Studio” for four consecutive years and is listed in the Seminole 100 fastest-growing alumni-owned businesses. Calenberg herself has also received recognition for her success as an Access Tallahassee “Future 5” and was named one of FSU’s “7 Under 30” in 2020! When she first started Drip Drop, her aim was to create a space for those who find the gym intimidating and want to make their workout something they actually look forward to. Drip Drop Fitness Studio offers four classes to choose from, with their fan favorite being their Happy Hour class. If you’re looking for a new way to get active or a fun way to burn off some energy, then definitely give them a try! They’re located at 218 E. 3rd Ave, which is conveniently located right beside The Frother’s Daughter, another woman-owned business.

The Frother’s Daughter

View this post on Instagram The Frother’s Daughter is owned by Rosalyn Wilsey, who is also one of FSU’s lovely alumni. Inspired by her father, Wisley started The Frother’s Daughter in 2021, originally as a mobile coffee trailer. From there, it quickly became a hit, and in 2024, it officially opened as a brick-and-mortar. They’re especially famous for their BBL — Banana Bread Latte. If you follow along their Instagram page, you can sometimes find their mobile truck here at FSU or make the drive and visit them at 1000 Thomasville Road! While we’re on the topic of food, during this Women’s History Month, you should also consider checking out Jeri’s Love on a Plate on 1370 Market Street the next time you go out for brunch!

Jeri’s Love on a Plate

View this post on Instagram Founded in 2019, Jeri’s Love on a Plate, also known as Jeri’s Midtown Cafe, is owned by Jeri Desloge (can we get some commotion for the third FSU alumna on this list?), after she took over what was formerly known as Paisley Cafe, where she worked as a manager. Desloge has been a part of Tallahassee’s hospitality scene for years, and she’s been working in the restaurant industry even longer — since she was a teenager. At Jeri’s Love on a Plate, you can choose many of your favorite breakfast dishes, as well as southern comfort food such as shrimp and grits. They also make delicious sandwiches, and in 2025, they were voted Best Brunch in Tallahassee!

Hopkins’ Eatery