4 Places to Shop for Your Pinterest-Worthy Wardrobe as a College Student

College is the perfect time to start fresh completely. No one is the same as they were in high school, so why not show it? Many people may embrace this by dyeing their hair or getting a tattoo. I, however, chose to reinvent my style entirely. I knew this was my chance to purge my closet and start from square one.
Unfortunately, being fashionable can be expensive. The most trendy brands can sometimes be some of the most expensive. As a freshly admitted college student, I knew this wasn’t the best option for me. There was no way I could justify spending a fortune on new clothes, no matter how desperately I needed them. Through lots and lots of research, I’ve found a few reliable and affordable brands! Here are some of my favorite places to shop for clothes as a college girl on a budget:
- Zara
-
I’ve always felt that shoes make or break an outfit. That’s why the hardest part of my transition from high school to college was buying new shoes. I needed new sneakers for walking to class, a comfy heel to wear to interviews, and a cute, yet versatile pair for gamedays. The list was endless, and buying shoes added up quickly. I wasn’t willing to pay more than my tuition for shoes that I might only wear once, so I turned to Zara. Zara is the best place to buy shoes that fit every college need without spending an arm and a leg.
- Uniqlo
-
Many incoming college girls run to buy cute going-out tops (which are a necessity), but sometimes this leads to us forgetting about the basics. I never feel like dressing up when searching through my closet at 7 a.m. My go-to is typically a T-shirt and sweatpants. It gets hard to find good-quality basics that are still affordable, which is the beauty of Uniqlo. They have every wardrobe staple you can imagine: sweaters, T-shirts, joggers, sweatpants, and anything else you might want. Their clothes are perfect for layering during the fall and winter, as well!
- H&M
-
College is all about connections. We’re here pursuing a degree in hopes of getting a good job in the future. That all starts with internships. Internships and interviews love a good business casual look, which is what H&M excels in. I’ll be the first to admit that H&M can be a little hit-or-miss, but when it comes to shopping for the office, they’re always reliable. It’s always hard to stay stylish while wearing professional clothes. H&M makes it work with their trendy, yet appropriate staples.
- aerie
-
Now for my favorite part: athleisure and loungewear. I feel like every college student’s biggest style goal throughout the day is to be comfortable. No one wants to walk to their class in 95-degree weather wearing their nicest outfit. Athleisure is perfect for walking around campus, going to class, and stopping by the gym on the way back to the dorm. The versatility offered by athleisure is much needed when faced with a busy schedule.
Loungewear is also a must when hanging out in the dorms. Whether you’re doing laundry or playing ping pong, you most likely just want to be comfy. In my opinion, Aerie offers the absolute best loungewear and athleisure clothes out there. Their clothes are long-lasting and are always the softest material.
While there are many other great stores for students, I’ve frequently found myself coming back to these four. Whether you need a pair of kitten heels or some new sweatpants, these stores have you covered!
