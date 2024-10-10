What Your Favorite Halloween Candy Says About You

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Halloween is the one night a year when we all indulge in too much candy without judgment, but let’s be real: your favorite Halloween candy isn’t just a snack, it’s a personality trait. Whether you’re hoarding Reese’s like they’re being discontinued or pretending to enjoy candy corn (I see you), your candy pick says more about you than you’d like to admit.

Chocolate bars

You’re a classic! Reliable and sweet, you enjoy the simple pleasures in life, like the perfect square of chocolate after a long day. You likely have a stash in your bag for emergencies, and you firmly believe that no problem is too big and can’t be solved with a little chocolate therapy (or a lot of chocolate therapy). Forget meditation — just pass the Hershey’s.

candy corn

Ah, Candy Corn. You’re a little nostalgic, a little quirky, and a lot controversial. People either love you or hate you. But you? You stand your ground. You’re the one who insists on carving pumpkins every year, probably while wearing a sweater that says, “Pumpkin Spice Vibes Only.” You secretly love that you’re different; it’s just part of your charm.

Sour candy

You’re that fun friend who always brings chaos in the best way possible. Life’s never boring with you around, and your sense of adventure is as sour as a lemon drop. You’re the kind of person who dares others to try the sourest candy, knowing full well you’ll handle it like a champ while they struggle. Your mischievous side? Oh, it’s there and ready to take action at a moment’s notice.

Gummy bears

You’re playful and youthful at heart. You probably love all things colorful and aren’t afraid to embrace your inner child. Your friends know you for your fun personality and love for games. Chances are, you’ve still got some candy stashed in your pocket because let’s be real, one bag of gummies is never enough.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Sophisticated yet indulgent, you’re the perfect blend of sweet and salty — a true snack connoisseur. You know that peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in heaven, and anyone who disagrees is missing out on life. You’re the kind of person who treats yourself, even if it’s just an extra peanut butter cup when no one’s looking (don’t worry, your secret’s safe with me). Balance in all things, especially sweet treats, is key.

Skittles

Taste the rainbow? More like living in the rainbow. You’re full of vibrant energy, always ready to go wherever life takes you. Whether it’s a spontaneous road trip or a surprise party, you’re the go-to person for excitement. Your group texts are a swirl of color, emojis, and last-minute plans. Your life motto is “Why choose one flavor when you can have them all?”

M&M’s

You’re practical but still fun — like, very fun. You love variety, but you also like the comfort of knowing there’s always a bowl of M&M’s at a party. You’re the friend who shows up with snacks in hand. The best part? You’re adaptable (peanut, plain, or mini), you’ve got options, and you know how to roll with the punches (as long as you have candy, of course).

Chocolate-covered Anything

You’re sophisticated and enjoy life’s little luxuries. From chocolate-covered strawberries to pretzels to almonds, you’re all about the finer things in life. Not in a snobby way, just a “life’s too short for bad snacks” kind of way. You probably have a Pinterest board dedicated to wine and cheese pairings, and your ideal evening involves a cozy blanket and a gourmet chocolate tasting.

So, whether you’re a classic chocolate bar or an eccentric candy corn, your sweet tooth has officially outed your personality. Now, go and treat yourself like you deserve it because calories don’t count on Halloween!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!