What Your Favorite Fashion Aesthetic Says About You

Fashion is an expression of yourself: the clothes you wear, how you accessorize them, and your overall style all contribute to your identity. We obviously don’t judge a book by its cover, but an individual’s personality can shine through by how they style themselves.

While I blame TikTok for all the names of these categories and the pairing of different items of clothing, I’m also a victim of saving these pairings of clothes to my TikTok collections. Here are a few of the style aesthetics and the vibes that each aesthetic says about its wearer!

Coastal Granddaughter

All the whites and blues in linen are the perfect way to describe summer in Connecticut. If you dress in the coastal granddaughter aesthetic, you probably love The Summer I Turned Pretty. Belly is your fashion icon, and you can’t wait until the season three release.

You strive for comfort and chic in the same outfit: a look that’s relaxed but gives an effortless undertone. Living where it’s probably the ideal weather, the flowy pieces keep you from getting too hot or cold. If you don’t already live near a body of water, you’re probably manifesting it.

Stockholm Style

Named after the city in Sweden, the girls there know how to dress up any outfit. Accessories are key to achieving this style, so you probably have an overwhelming amount of jewelry or a go-to necklace stack.

If you didn’t visit a European city and completely change how you dress, you saw lookbooks on TikTok and decided that the basics don’t have to be basic. Sustainable and stylish, this style is a win.

Preppy

The best way to describe this style is Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl with a Southern twist. You’re always striving to look your best, whether that be your hair, makeup, or outfit. Stylish, unique skirts are your go-to, and your closet is filled with boutique dresses. Mixing elements of trendy, elegant, and darling is your superpower.

Plant Mom

Knitted cardigans and the color green rule your closet. This aesthetic is an updated version of the 2010s Tumblr cottagecore. Instead of living in a rural meadow away from the rest of the world, you brought the environment to you.

You love the color green, and you mean it. You surround your bedroom with succulents and probably have an obsession with matcha. This aesthetic isn’t just beautiful for the spring; with chunky sweaters and jeans, you pull off some of the best outfits year-round.

Island Mermaid

The ocean is considered your second home; living at the beach — or wishing you did — means you simply can’t get enough sun and thrive in summer fashion. From seashells to starfish to hibiscus flowers, these patterns are included in at least one outfit.

One of your favorite Disney princesses was probably Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and you also played mermaids as a kid while manifesting the fashion choices you have now. Even though being a mermaid isn’t in the cards, you give off the same ethereal aesthetic.

90s Grunge

Winona Ryder’s street fashion and Kat Stradford in 10 Things I Hate About You are your fashion icons. Your outfits look effortlessly cool, whether you’re styling mom jeans, a graphic shirt, or a pair of high-top Converse. Although you take inspiration from the 90s, your leather jackets will never be out of fashion. Somewhere in your possession, you have vinyl on a shelf or the wall, showcasing your amazing music taste.

Pilates Princess

Anyone can attend pilates and be a princess. The label of this aesthetic is purely an athleisure style popularized by the workouts. With matching Lululemon or Alo sets, you always want to be stylish and comfortable.

You love to start your day with a coffee or matcha and would never say no to a hot girl walk, striving to be the epitome of a wellness girl. Some might say athleisure is basic, but I think the better terms are minimalistic and chic.

Your style doesn’t have to fit into any of these boxes because fashion is an expression of you and doesn’t need to be determined by a trendy style. Your style, whether mentioned on this list or not, describes your uniqueness, and that’s the best version of gorgeous.

