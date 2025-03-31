Spring Cleaning Your Closet: 5 Things To Get Rid of This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me and have a hard time letting go of clothes, your closet is probably looking a little scary right now. Coming to FSU, I overpacked. What if I need this? What if my other one gets dirty? Spoiler alert: I didn’t need it, and my other one never got dirty. Now, I’m stuck with way more clothes than I know what to do with.

As move-out approaches, I’ve made it my goal to downsize my closet and get rid of the things I don’t need. Whether you live in a dorm, apartment, or at home, spring cleaning is always a great way to start fresh and even find those hidden gems in your closet you forgot about. Here’s what we’re getting rid of this spring:

Worn Out Clothes While you may want to keep one or two pieces for those rare messy activities like painting, it’s time to say goodbye to damaged clothes. Take a good look at your wardrobe and check for anything with holes, stains, or fading that can’t be fixed. Don’t forget about shoes! If they’re worn out, broken, or too dirty to clean, let them go. Things that don’t fit anymore View this post on Instagram A post shared by North Florida Goodwill (@goodwillnfl) When going through your closet, try on everything you haven’t worn in the last three months. Yes, everything. While it’s not a fun task, just holding clothes up isn’t a good determinant of whether they fit well. Catalogue anything too tight, too loose, or things you’ve been saving for when your body finally looks “a certain way.” Clothes are meant to fit you, not the other way around, so if a piece doesn’t flatter you or make you feel confident, it’s time to get rid of it. uncomfortable clothes That wool sweater may be cute, but let’s be honest: You’ve never worn it because it’s unbearably itchy. No matter how much you like a piece, if it isn’t worn because it makes you physically uncomfortable, it’s not worth keeping. This includes any itchy or irritating fabrics, restrictive clothing, or shoes that may look amazing but make your feet hurt so bad you can’t walk in them. Your closet should be filled with clothes you feel good wearing, not uncomfortable. Duplicates View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire (@clairefromonline) No one needs five almost identical black tops. I’m mostly talking about myself when I say that, but seriously, it’s time to part ways. Try them all on and rank them based on how much you like them. Pick the best one or two pieces and get rid of the rest. outdated clothes When I say outdated clothes, I don’t just mean pieces that are outdated according to the trend cycle. I’m talking about clothes that no longer fit your personal style. It’s normal to go through phases as your style evolves, and if a piece doesn’t feel like you anymore, it may be time to give it up. Maybe you went through a maximalist phase with bold colors and patterns, but now you gravitate towards sleeker, minimalist pieces. If the item doesn’t align with how you want to dress now or in the future, there’s no reason to keep it.

You may be asking, “What do I do with all this stuff?” For things that are still in good condition, donate! You can donate to your local Goodwill, mom-and-pop shop, or shelter. This stops your clothes from ending up directly in a landfill while also helping someone in need.

You can also sell your clothes on platforms like Depop, eBay, and POSHMARK or in person at Plato’s Closet. As college students, we can all use a little extra money, so this is a great way to get some clothes off your hands. If something is damaged, you can have it repurposed, recycled at a textile recycling center, or simply thrown away.

Now, use this guide, put on some music, and start your closet clean-out!

