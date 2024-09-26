As a college woman, my days tend to range in activity, and I need a wardrobe that caters to my every adventure. Although athleisure works for nearly every occasion, and I end up wearing it often, it can get so tremendously boring. I try to spice up my weeks with diverse style choices that I know will go with everything I have planned for the day and everything I don’t. From Family Weekend to club meetings to Philanthropy events, here’s a sample week in your average college girl’s life and looks:
- Monday: Easy & on the Go
-
A cute sweat set is an easy choice to look put together on chaotic days. I spent the past weekend back in my hometown, and on Monday, I drove back to Tallahassee. I paired a hoodie and shorts set from my sorority’s merch with adidas Sambas and a claw clip. This outfit was super comfy and lasted a full day’s worth of events. Starting the day off with my road trip back to Tally, I then headed to class, followed by a Her Campus meeting, and finally ended the day with a pasta and movie night with some friends. Even though I felt like a mess from my long drive, I didn’t look like it in my super cute sweats.
- Tuesday: Earthy Interests
-
For Tuesday, I wanted an outfit that would spice up my day. Putting on a brown cropped tank with yellow, green, and orange patchwork pants, maroon Converse, and a yellow and orange Natural Life headband did the trick. I felt particularly in tune with nature as I attended the FSU Environmental Service Program general body meeting.
- Wednesday: Busy Day on Campus
-
Gearing up for another busy day, I wore a simpler outfit consisting of a baby tee, jorts, and sneakers. This outfit was versatile — put together enough for class, but relaxed enough to hang out at the sorority house. It was weather-appropriate for Market Wednesday, yet wasn’t distracting when I saw a speaker for the FSL Climb series.
- Thursday: Academic Weapon, but make it Cozy
-
Thursday marked a long day of studying, reading, and writing, which meant that comfort was the name of the game. I wore a basic outfit, including green sweatpants, a white tank top, and, once again, my sambas. As I locked in for the day, my outfit kept me ready to work.
- Friday: FSU Block Party
-
Friday kicked off Parent’s Weekend, which was super exciting! My parents and a few family friends attended the FSU Block Party in College Town. Keeping in the casual game-day spirit, I wore an FSU t-shirt, denim shorts, and a pair of sneakers. Everyone and their mother was dressed for the upcoming gameday (literally)!
- Saturday: Family Weekend
-
Time for the main event of the week! For Family Weekend, I like to be a little dressier than a usual game, so I wore a pair of red cowboy boots paired with a beige and white checkered mini dress. A brunch at the sorority house and tons of photos preceded along with an afternoon of tour-giving and tailgating. Win or lose, go Noles!
- Sunday: Philanthropy Event
-
My sorority held our semesterly big philanthropy event to raise money for the Tallahassee branch of Court Appointed Special Advocates. This semester, the theme was Carnival for CASA, and while I didn’t choose my outfit that day, I think it’s pretty adorable. We all wore matching tank tops in the pastel theme colors of the event, light jeans, and white sneakers. A day of fun, games, and raising money for CASA was a great way to end the week!
Every week looks a little different, but I hope this gave you a glimpse into the daily life and looks of college girls at FSU!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!