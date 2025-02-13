Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Friends and Loved Ones

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic love — it’s a chance to celebrate all the special people in your life. From friends to family to significant others, everyone deserves a piece of the love you give. So, whether you’re looking for something small and nostalgic, creative and heartfelt, or a unique way to show appreciation from afar, here’s a list of gift ideas that will bring joy to everyone, no matter the relationship!

for your friends

Fun dip

If you want an easy and affordable Valentine’s gift to give to all your friends, look no further than the classic Fun Dip. Bring back the nostalgia of Valentine’s Day in grade school when everyone exchanged candy and cards, a simple yet sweet way to show your appreciation. So, if you’re making a Target run next week, pick up some Fun Dip!

Friendship bracelets

If you’re looking for something craftier, you can make some matching bracelets for your friends. Handmade jewelry is a fun and personal way to celebrate your bond! Choose some colors or beads that match your styles for a meaningful touch.

for long-distance friends or loved ones

a handwritten card

Being apart on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you can’t show your love. A heartfelt, handwritten card is a thoughtful and inexpensive way to remind long-distance friends that you’re thinking of them. So, if you’re a college student and your hometown friends go to different schools, send your long-distance besties a classic Hallmark card. Who doesn’t love to get mail?

lego flowers

If you have someone you want to show a little more appreciation and love for on Valentine’s Day, but they live far from you, you can ship them some Lego flowers. Only $13 on Amazon, Lego flowers are a fun activity your friend or significant other can enjoy while being away from you. Bonus, they get flowers that will always stay alive!

For your Significant Other

A scrapbook

If you want something more thoughtful for your significant other, create a scrapbook of all your memories together. Combine all your saved mementos, like movie or plane tickets, with some printed photos of you and your significant other. You can get photos printed through places such as CVS and Walgreens; they both have orders and pick-up, or you can have photos shipped through Snapfish or Shutterfly.

Sweet treats

There’s no better way to someone’s heart than with sweets! Whether it’s heart-shaped sugar cookies, red velvet cupcakes, or chocolate-covered strawberries, a homemade treat is a classic Valentine’s Day gesture. One of my favorite places to look for cookie recipe ideas is “40 Easy Valentine’s Day Cookie Recipes to Say ‘I Love You.’”

A thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift can go a long way toward showing appreciation and love. Whether it’s a simple Fun Dip for friends, a heartfelt letter for long-distance loved ones, or a homemade scrapbook for your significant other, the effort behind the gift truly counts. The people in your life will always appreciate it. So, take the time to make the people in your life feel special, and enjoy the holiday filled with love, kindness, and sweet memories!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!