Tripping on Sunshine: Is Optimism a Scam?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Optimism and pessimism are among the most common topics in modern psychology and sociology. Are they innate traits, or learned through experience? Is it a set perspective, or a view of life that changes over time?

Psychologically, optimism and pessimism are seen as not only mental tendencies, but behavioral traits. Optimists are thought to explain the world by seeing what strategies work and focusing on what they do best. Pessimists tend to see what went wrong and base some of their self-confidence or self-worth on those ideas and outcomes.

Stereotypical optimists are often thought of as bubbly romantics who never expect disappointment. Looking at the world through a different lens, they see that not everything is their fault or a direct reflection on them.

Conversely, I’ve always seen myself on the pessimistic side. As a more pragmatic, blunt, and realistic person, I’ve always found the pessimistic perspective makes sense, at least for me. I try not to expect disappointment, but I don’t get my hopes up either.

life as a pessimist

It may seem crazy to say this, but being a pessimist hasn’t really made my life any easier. Yes, I saw situations a little differently, but all the good and the bad still happened, and I still needed to process, react, and move on.

As I’ve grown into myself at FSU, my view on a lot of things has changed. I’ve learned a lot about myself and learned that maybe protecting myself from disappointment stopped me from really leaning into all the things — good and bad — that I wanted to experience.

Changing my reactions overnight was impossible, but I started small and objectively. When someone else at work messed up, I fixed it and moved on, rather than believing it was inevitable. When someone said something that hurt my feelings, I did my best not to assume it was because I’m a horrible person who deserved it.

it’s all a perspective

Some people think that optimism is stupid or irresponsible, touting the idea that real “grown-ups” don’t bother with optimism. There’s nothing about optimism that’s childish or immature. Everybody has had things happen to them that can change how they see the world.

There are no set rules that divide people evenly into optimists and pessimists. Normally, experiences change people for better and for worse. Throughout life, you can move up and down the spectrum, closer to one view or the other.

The important part is to have a reason to have your view and be open to change. I’m sure that I’ll become a bit more pessimistic or optimistic as I start my “real life,” after FSU, but that’s all natural.

Disappointment is an inevitable part of life. People will mess up, you’ll mess up. You won’t always get the ‘A’ or win the game. My time as a staunch pessimist has taught me a couple of important things, like the power of reflection and how to prepare for the hard things. I grew up knowing that, sometimes, the world isn’t fair.

Just a bit of rose in my lenses has taught me a lot, too. The world isn’t out to get me. Great things happen every day, but only if you can see them. Sunshine or rain, yellow bricks or cobblestones, it’s all a matter of perspective.

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