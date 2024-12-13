6 Trader Joe’s Products That’ll Convince You To Start Shopping for Beauty There

Trader Joe’s is known for their easy-to-make, affordable food options, but they’re also known for their beauty products. Many of them are dupes or copies of popular and expensive products.
As a Trader Joe’s and beauty fanatic, I find myself uniquely qualified to talk about Trader Joe’s beauty products. Here are a few of my recommendations:
- Shea Butter and coconut hair serum
-
My favorite Trader Joe’s beauty product is the Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Serum, which is a dupe for the Verb Ghost Oil. I like how it makes my hair glossy and looks amazing. I only put it on my mids to ends as it’s a heavier oil. Because of this, I wouldn’t recommend this product for people with thin hair as it may weigh down the hair and make it look greasy.
For people with thin hair or people looking for an oil heat protectant, I recommend the Hair Oil, which is a dupe for the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction & Heat Protectant Hair Oil.
Speaking of hair care, Trader Joe’s released a Leave-in Conditioner a few months ago. It’s a dupe for the Ouai Leave-in Conditioner, and while I haven’t tried it, I’ve heard amazing things about it!
- Ultra moisturizing hand cream
-
My next favorite product is the Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream. For $4.99, it’s just as amazing as the $30 L’Occitane Nourishing and Protective Shea Butter Hand Cream.
I have their original version, and I recently bought a set of three in holiday flavors. They rotate new scents every couple of months, with a guava one over the summer, a pumpkin one in the fall, and now their holiday set.
- Body butters
-
Trader Joe’s also has many rotating body butters. Their most common one is their Coconut Body Butter, but my personal favorite is the Pumpkin Body Butter, especially when paired with the Pumpkin Body Scrub. I stock up every year and am waiting until next August when they come out again.
- Honey Hydration Day and Night Cream
-
They have a Honey Hydration Day & Night Cream Duo for $7.99, which comes with a Day Cream and a Night Cream. I bought this a couple of months ago after hearing it being compared to the Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer but at a fraction of the price.
While this product is nice, I honestly didn’t like the heavy fragrance that comes with it. Fragrances are something I try to avoid putting on my face, so I primarily use them for my neck and décolletage now.
- Lip butter balm duo
-
My most recent purchase is the Lip Butter Balm Duo, which is a dupe for the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. The duo comes in a vanilla mint flavor and a brown sugar flavor.
I absolutely loved the vanilla mint, which shocked me as I thought I’d hate it. On the other hand, I hated the brown sugar flavor because it tasted like Splenda, and while I thought it’d become a favorite, I’m returning it.
- Brazil nut products
-
One of their best and most successful dupes is their Brazil Nut products, which replicate the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Cheirosa ’62 scent. During the holiday season, they have a Brazil Nut Body Trio, which includes body butter, body mist, and body oil. This makes such a good gift and is a spot-on dupe for the Sol de Janeiro!
Trader Joe’s comes out with new products all the time, so definitely look at the beauty aisle next time you go to your local Trader Joe’s!
