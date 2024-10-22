Avoid Breaking the Bank at Your Next Concert With These 5 Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

My current hobby is impulse buying concert tickets. There’s nothing like seeing an artist you love in person, surrounded by fans all dressed up to the nines. As someone with over 250 Spotify playlists, I also have a lot of artists I want to see. My bank account, however, has not been a big fan of my recent endeavors.

If you’re a college student on a budget like me, there are ways to compromise and get creative so you can still jam out without getting yelled at by your bank account. Whether it’s a big festival or a small artist in your hometown, here are my favorite tips for making the most of your concert experiences without stressing about money:

Buy Tickets Early (Or Insanely Last-Minute) Usually, the most expensive part of the concert experience is the tickets themselves. When it comes to big artists, keeping tabs on any potential tours and festivals is key to taking advantage of the pre-sale opportunities. I have a separate email account specifically for artist and venue mailing lists, which has been a lifesaver when it comes to getting pre-sale codes. I paid $5 to sign up for Zach Top's fan club on the day of pre-sale for his upcoming tour and landed tickets five minutes before they sold out. It's not a guarantee, but it helps most of the time. If you missed the pre-sale window and resale tickets are absurd, don't stress! It can be risky business, but you can always wait until the day before to buy tickets. Most resale sites will drop prices drastically leading up to the day of a concert. I spent $200 on tickets to Morgan Wallen the day of that was $500 when I checked the week before. If you know a show isn't sold out, the box office sometimes has face-value tickets for great seats you can't find online, as well. plan accordingly After tickets, I've found that the second hardest part is finding a place to stay. If the venue is under three hours away, my go-to rule is to rally and drive back home after the concert. An energy drink and a hype playlist often get the job done. Since that's not always the case, Plan A is checking if I have a friend or family member who lives near the concert location that I can stay with. Plan B is a hotel or Airbnb at least 30 minutes from the venue. Prices are always higher the closer you are to a concert location, so the extra drive time may be worth it. As a solo concert-goer, sometimes you have to compromise and spend a bit more to be somewhere safer, but tracking deals and booking early can get you a good spot without spending too much. Skip the Merch Booth I love a souvenir as much as anyone else, but if I know the artist is selling the same merch online (or I can find a cuter sweatshirt from Etsy), I'll skip the merch line. I hate to say it, but concert merch is insanely overpriced and is rarely as cute as something you can customize online. This tip is short and simple: if you can find better elsewhere, skip the line! DIY Your Concert Outfit Personally, the outfit is the most important part of the concert experience. However, buying a new outfit for every event can add up quickly. When it comes to concert outfits, Pinterest and your closet are your best friends, and if you're feeling crafty, consider customizing pieces you already own! When I saw Taylor Swift, I decorated an old pair of shorts with fabric markers and got compliments the entire night. My biggest tip is to buy accessories and pieces that you know you'll reuse. The hot pink fringe jacket I got for a show is adorable, but I'll never use it again. The strapless floral dress I got for an indie concert, on the other hand, will look great with cowboy boots for a country music festival. Think about versatility and create a new outfit from the clothes you own so you can splurge on other things instead. Food Comes First If I think merch is overpriced, you already know what I'm going to say about food at concerts. Eat well before your show. Not only does it give you the energy to make it through a long set, but it also saves you from spending a billion dollars on one pretzel. Some venues allow you to bring an empty water bottle you can fill up inside, which is always worthwhile. Prioritize your health and safety and grab food or drinks if you need to, but if you want to save on food, eat a big meal beforehand and only spend on small snacks while you're there.

I love concerts, but I love not being broke more. With a little planning and creativity, there are so many ways to have an unforgettable concert experience while sticking to your budget. Give yourself a limit and plan how you can make it work. Try some of these tips the next time you have a show and see how much you can save!

