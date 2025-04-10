To Pack or Not To Pack? What To Bring On Your Euro-Summer Trip

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

One of the most exciting things leading up to a vacation is picking out the cute outfits you’ll bring. The pre-travel shopping spree always brings me way too much joy and my bank account way too much sadness. What can I say? My Instagram feed needs to keep up the vibe.

Last summer, I went to Spain and brought a 52-pound suitcase, a full-sized carry-on, a travel backpack, and my purse. Carrying three bags through the Atlanta airport and navigating my destination with all that baggage was a nightmare. Moreover, I had basically no room to bring back souvenirs and had to be selective with what I brought home. Hopefully, my failures can lead you to better packing and a perfect Euro-summer.

CLOTHES

To pack: just the staples and vibes

As someone known to wear bright pastels and unique patterns, I find it painful to say you mostly need to bring staples. A trusty long white skirt, a pair of jeans, linen pants, jean shorts, and a black mini skirt are all good options for bottoms that’ll be great for mixing and matching. Some neutral tanks, solid color going-out tops, and short comfy dresses will be your ride-or-dies. Besides this, you’ll probably want to bring a nicer outfit and a sweatshirt or cute leather jacket if you’re going somewhere cold.

Every destination has its own vibe! While the Mediterranean countries are more vibrant, northern countries tend to be more pastel. Some countries give off the vibe of florals, whereas others are fans of symmetrical shapes. If you want to save space and are willing to shop when you first arrive, picking out outfits from local markets could be memorable and unique. Just keep an eye on that bank account, and bring a few fun outfits anyway.

Not to pack: athletic clothes

Unfortunately for us Americans, basically no one in Europe wears athleisure. Obviously, if you’re going to the gym or on a run, athletic wear is perfectly fine, but strolling the city in Lululemon isn’t very common. It’s often seen as a sign of disrespect in many local restaurants, churches, and historical spots. One pair of athletic shorts and a cute tank should hold you over.

SHOES

To pack: sneakers and one other pair of shoes

Sneakers and tennis shoes aren’t always the cutest, but they’re the most reliable, especially since most European cities are very walkable. The best thing to do is find a pair of neutral sneakers that are both cute and comfy. I’ve seen people recommend New Balance and Dr. Scholls, but buying my Hoka’s was the best decision I ever made. The best tip I can give you for fitting them in your suitcase is to not even try. Wear them on the plane!

You sadly can’t rely on just sneakers, especially if you’re interested in European nightlife. So, you’ll need to make the difficult choice of which other pair of shoes to bring. If you’re going to a hot climate, kitten heels or strappy sandals might be your best friend. For colder climates, leather boots or closed-toed heels are better options. The most important thing is that you only really need one, so choose something good for both walking and taking pictures.

Not to pack: Flip-Flops

When you’re there, you’ll want a pair of flip-flops. I’m very attached to my Birkenstocks, but leaving them behind ended up being one of the smartest packing choices I made. Flip-flops can be bought at any local store for less than 10€, and I highly advise getting a cheap pair when you arrive and then throwing them away before you head back. Shoes tend to take up a lot of space and weight, so ditching them in your packing could be a lifesaver!

ACCESSORIES

To pack: a small, theft-safe purse

Many large European cities are notorious for pickpocketing, so bag safety will be important. Theft-safe bags are helpful because they keep your belongings protected, but they can be expensive. Instead, I opted for a saddle-bag purse that sat under my arm. Its natural position kept my stuff safe, and I took extra precaution, making sure the zippers were always facing in front of me instead of behind.

To pack: statement pieces

A statement piece can be anything that will add a pop of wow to your staple outfits. When saving space by packing clothes that match with anything, you’ll need something to add diversity to your looks. It can be as simple as a vibrant scarf or metallic belt.

I’m a big fan of statement jewelry, which can elevate any outfit at any time. In Spain, I bought a pashmina that was perfect to take with me anywhere. It was light and airy and incredibly versatile. It acted as a headpiece to keep the sun off my face, a shawl to wrap around my shoulders for churches that required modesty, a festival scarf for nights out, and more.

MISCELLANEOUS

To pack: mini toiletries that you need and a mini mirror

There isn’t much to say about bringing toiletries other than simply bringing what you need. Unfortunately, when some makeup is brought to a high elevation (aka on a plane), it can explode when it’s opened again after the plane lands. So, don’t bring your expensive favorites. A toothbrush and toothpaste, a mini shampoo and conditioner, and deodorant are all you really need. However, I do recommend bringing a mini light-up mirror. If you need anything else, just buy it when you arrive and ditch it before you go!

To pack: digital camera, outlet converter, and portable charger

Being able to go to Europe is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and needs to be cherished in every mode of media possible. A digital camera is the perfect way to log all of your memories. You could even opt for a disposable camera, which won’t let you see the pictures immediately but would be fun to look back on. You’ll also need an outlet converter since the outlets in Europe don’t fit traditional American charging blocks. On days you want to explore the city and not have to return to your hotel, a portable charger will be perfect!

Saving space will save your trip and is important if you plan to bring things back with you. I shouldn’t have let my suitcase go over 50 pounds, and I should’ve kept my carry-on and backpack almost empty. Many of my friends bought adorable clothes, fun jewelry from vintage markets, and glass souvenirs that I just couldn’t squeeze on my trip home. So, heed my warning and beware the tale of the overpacked suitcases!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!