A Guide to Getting a College Cat

If you’re on the fence about getting a cat, this is your sign. Getting a cat in college is beneficial not only for you, but for your new friend as well. It’s like having the world’s worst roommate — one that doesn’t pay the rent, won’t clean up after themselves, and won’t give you any personal space — but you can’t help but love them dearly.

It can seem like a daunting commitment, especially if you’re a broke student. Don’t be discouraged; there are many ways to be your college cat’s forever home without breaking the bank.

Tallahassee Shelters

You’ve heard the saying over and over again: adopt, don’t shop. Tallahassee has some amazing shelters that do great work for the community, and you can support them by deciding to adopt a new companion. Most adoption centers will have low adoption fees if you’re balling on a budget and will provide excellent resources and advice to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible.

Tallahassee Animal Services is a great place to start. They have a quick and easy adoption process and low adoption fees. Their website is updated frequently, so be sure to keep an eye out for your potential forever friend.

Another great option is Leon County Humane Society. While their adoption fees are a bit higher, they provide vaccinations, flea treatments, and more as part of your adoption package.

Kittens vs. Cats

One of the first choices you’ll have to face when walking through the shelter is what kind of friend you’re looking for. While kittens are undeniably adorable, don’t let their cuteness fool you. They’ll be significantly higher maintenance than an adult cat. Of course, if you’re up for the challenge, go right ahead. If you’re unsure, you may want to consider a couple of things.

Kittens require lots of care and attention. If you’re in class all day and partying all night, you won’t be able to give them the proper socialization they need. Many shelters will also recommend adopting two kittens, rather than just one, to avoid depression or behavioral issues. They also might not be litter box trained, which can be a big issue if you’re renting an apartment or house.

On average, kittens also have higher vet bills and costly food. With adult cats, you know what you’re in for. They’ll have a more in-depth vet history, are likely litter box trained, and have a predictable personality. Don’t overlook the older folks in the shelter; they make great, reliable companions!

A To-Do List Before You Commit

Check Your Housing Pet Policy

There’s no point in adopting a pet if your landlord or apartment complex has a zero-tolerance policy for them. Even attempting to harbor your furry fugitive can lead to hefty fines, an eviction notice, or a call to animal control. If you’re caught, it’s likely your cat will end up right back in a shelter, so it’s crucial to check any policies, procedures, or fees before making your decision.

Plan for Emergencies

Medical emergencies can lead to extremely expensive vet bills, something that you should plan for ahead of time before they happen. If you adopt a cat with underlying conditions, or want to be prepared for anything a bad case of the zoomies might throw at you, pet insurance is a great alternative to costly, up-front bills. By choosing the coverage that best suits you, as well as how much you can swing per month, you can sleep soundly knowing your cat is covered.

You should also consider how often you travel back home, and where you’re living over the summer. If you plan to go back home, how long is the drive? Do you have other pets that would get along well with a new one? Are you adopting your cat with somebody you live with who can watch them or take them home? Do you have a reliable pet-sitter if you’re out of town for a weekend?

Ensure You Have All the Necessary Supplies

Make sure you have all your essentials (litterbox, food, and necessary prescriptions if needed) along with plenty of stimulating toys, beds, and climbing structures to ensure your cat doesn’t get bored while you’re not home. Take note of what your cat likes and doesn’t like (some are pickier than others!).

It’s important to use your best judgment when thinking about whether a college cat is right for you. If you’re ready for some responsibility, have some patience, and are up for a little attitude, seriously consider changing a little guy’s life. It’s not a decision that should ever be made on a whim, but it could be the best one you ever make.

